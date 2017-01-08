World, America

Donald Trump’s communications pick accused of plagiarism

AFP
Published Jan 8, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
A section on Keynesian economics, for example, came almost directly from a 2009 article published on investopedia.com.
The president-elect has nominated Monica Crowley was accused of plagiarizing sections of her 2012 book. (Photo: Twitter)
 The president-elect has nominated Monica Crowley was accused of plagiarizing sections of her 2012 book. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington, United States: A conservative media personality tapped by the incoming Donald Trump administration for a top communications role was accused Saturday of plagiarizing sections of her 2012 book, CNN reported.

The president-elect has nominated Monica Crowley, a talk-radio host and Fox News commentator, to a senior communications job with the National Security Council.

After reviewing her book "What The (Bleep) Just Happened," CNN reported finding some 50 sections copied -- some with minor changes -- from news articles, websites, think-tank reports and Wikipedia.

A section on Keynesian economics, for example, came almost directly from a 2009 article published on investopedia.com.

The Trump team defended Crowley in a statement, saying her "exceptional insight and thoughtful work on how to turn this country around is exactly why she will be serving in the administration."

"Any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing the country," CNN quoted the statement as saying, without confirming or denying the accusations of plagiarism.

Tags: donald trump, donald trump communications, monica crowley, plagiarism
Location: United States, Washington

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Haryana: Man divorces wife by triple talaq after she refuses to give him beedis

After the incident, the woman has filed a complaint with the district women police station. (Photo: AP/ Representational Image)
 

Bengaluru FC post a strong message on violence against women

The southerners won their first game 3-0 at the Kanteerava stadium. (Photo: Bengaluru FC/Facebook)
 

Portuguese PM gifts Cristiano Ronaldo jersey to PM Narendra Modi

The jersey was personally signed by Ronaldo. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Texas woman charged with mutilating, killing her 5-year-old daughter

The incident took place at the accused’s home in Kyle, located close to Austin in Texas. (Photo: Facebook)

US officials not ruling out terrorism in airport shooting

The booking photo of Ruiz Santiago, the gunman who killed five people at a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump has economic grace period, despite uncertainties

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

WikiLeaks Julian Assange: Bold publisher or Russian dupe?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo: AFP)

9 things Barack Obama will be remembered for

Obama, just 47 at his 2009 inauguration, harnessed magisterial oratory to rally a diverse electoral coalition behind a message of
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham