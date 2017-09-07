World, America

US seeks to cut off oil to North Korea, freezes its assests and blacklist Kim

AFP
Published Sep 7, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
US envoy to UN Nikki Haley said on Monday that the United States was seeking a vote on the new sanctions on September 11.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)
 US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)

United Nations: The United States on Wednesday asked the UN Security Council to slap an oil embargo on North Korea and freeze the assets of leader Kim Jong-Un, in response to Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

A US-drafted resolution also called for banning textile exports and ending payments made to North Korean laborers sent abroad, further depriving the regime of revenue to pursue its military programs.

The United States circulated the proposed resolution to the 14 other council members two days after Ambassador Nikki Haley called for the "strongest possible measures" to be imposed on North Korea.

Haley said on Monday that the United States was seeking a vote on the new sanctions on September 11.

The draft text takes aim directly at North Korea's leadership with a freeze on leader Kim's assets as well as those of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea and the government of North Korea.

Kim would be added to a UN sanctions blacklist that would subject him to a global travel ban, along with four other senior North Korean officials, according to the draft.

The state-owned Air Koryo airline would also be hit with an assets freeze, as would the Korean People's Army, the ruling party's central military commission and seven other government or party departments.

North Korea on Sunday triggered global alarm when it detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, which was followed by signs that Pyongyang was preparing a new missile launch.

The United States presented the new raft of measures after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and told him that military action against North Korea was not his "first choice".

China, North Korea's main ally and trading partner, and Russia argue that sanctions alone will not resolve the North Korea crisis and are calling for talks with Pyongyang.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong-un, nuclear test, nikki haley, un security council
Location: United States, New York, New York


Related Stories

US will receive more 'gift packages', warns North Korea after nuke test
North Korea begging for war: US pushes for tougher sanctions after 6th nuke test


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA captures images of 'most intense' solar flares

Solar storms result from an accumulation of magnetic energy in some places. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch how MS Dhoni stunned Twitter as Virat Kohli's Team India beat Sri Lanka in T20

Angelo Matthews and Dilshan Munaweera looked to steady the Sri Lankan innings before Dhoni sent the former packing in no time. (Photo: AP)
 

US Open: Watch Rafael Nadal’s ‘boyfriend’ comment on Roger Federer; laughter ensured

Rafael Nadal stated that the media made him and Roger Federer appear as boyfriends. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This is what Hurricane Irma looks like from space

Screegarb of NASA's footage showing 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Irma from space.
 

Spanish psychic is 'not Dali's daughter', proves DNA test

Dali's DNA samples prove that Pilar Abel is not the biological daughter of Salvador Dali (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple refuses to approve govt’s anti-spam app, says it violates privacy policy: TRAI

Apple has dismissed TRAI’s plans saying the software violates its privacy policy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Fake accounts from Russia fetched ads during 2016 US poll campaign: Facebook

US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American lawmakers slam Trump for scrapping amnesty programme

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday scrapped an amnesty programme (File Photo)

At least 7 killed in devastation as Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean islands

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Barbuda but is making its way north west towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (Photo: AFP)

US braces for hurricane Irma

A Twitter user posted a picture of the flooded streets of the French island St-Martin after Hurricane Irma (Photo: via web)

US: Hollywood Sikh Temple vandalised, hate messages scrawled on walls

The Hollywood Sikh Temple in Los Angeles. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham