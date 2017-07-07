World, America

Video: Woman leaves her dog loose on flight, deboarded after yelling at staff

AP
Published Jul 7, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Passenger Michael Nash posted video of the altercation that took place before takeoff Wednesday on the American Airlines flight.
American Airlines said the plane arrived in Chicago four hours late. (Photo: Facebook/ Michael Nash)
Chicago: A disruptive passenger was removed from an Atlanta-to-Chicago flight after yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin.

Passenger Michael Nash posted video of the altercation that took place before takeoff Wednesday on the American Airlines flight.

Nash said the woman had reclined her seat while the plane was taxiing to the runway and yelled profanities after being asked to stop.

Nash who uploaded the video on Facebook post said, “My flight to Chicago had to return to the terminal because a girl attacked a flight attendant. She was asked out her seat up during take off”.

The video shows passengers yelling at the woman to sit down as she follows a flight attendant to the back of the plane with her dog by her side.

The plane returned to the gate, and another video shows a man escorting her off the flight.

Nash had added that “The police just took her off the flight. I got hit during the attack. This video starts after the lady first attacked the flight attendant”.

An Atlanta airport representative tells that the woman wasn’t arrested and was rebooked on another flight.

American Airlines said the plane arrived in Chicago four hours late.

