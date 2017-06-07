World, America

Donald Trump nominates Christopher Wray for post of FBI chief

AP
Published Jun 7, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump.
Former Justice Department official Christopher Wray. (Photo: AP)
 Former Justice Department official Christopher Wray. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.

Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray - is "a man of impeccable credentials." There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow."

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.

Tags: donald trump, christopher wray, fbi director
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Salman blasts reporter for asking about his rumoured talent management company

Salman Khan.
 

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

The website comes under the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program that helps children learn about vulnerabilities from cyber attacks and impart knowledge about letting people know the ways to protect themselves.
 

Boy with ‘two faces’ defies odds to become only survivor of rare condition

Cannabis oil that has helped him reduce the number of seizures from 400 to literally just 40 which is a big improvement. (Photo: Facebook)
 

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Brit climber becomes first cancer patient to climb Mount Everest summit

Climbing Mount Everest had always been his dream and so he decided to pursue it after the diagnosis. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

China-India border tension remains despite growing economic ties: US

In more recent cases involving land border disputes, China has sometimes been willing to compromise with and even offer concessions to its neighbours. (Photo: AP/File)

White House looks for ways to undermine Comey’s credibility

Former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo: AFP)

3000-yr-old mask found; oldest man-made metal object from South America

(Photo: AP/Representational)

Trump urges Gulf unity after supporting Saudi over Qatar row

Trump spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's ruler King Salman later on Tuesday in an exchange of notably different tone from the US president's earlier remarks on Twitter. (Photo: AP)

US says China could build more overseas bases; Pak likely choice

The prediction came in a 97-page annual report to Congress that saw advances throughout the Chinese military in 2016, funded by robust defence spending that the Pentagon estimated exceeded USD 180 billion. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham