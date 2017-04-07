World, America

US man charged for killing 9 dogs, starving 13

AP
Published Apr 7, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 7:26 pm IST
Authorities say they were alerted to the situation by a contractor taking photos of a dilapidated home in the town of Stratford.
Valdez Bentley was charged on Thursday with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs. (Photo: AP)
 Valdez Bentley was charged on Thursday with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs. (Photo: AP)

Stratford: A man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say nearly two dozen French mastiffs were found dead or starving on a rural upstate New York property.

Valdez Bentley was charged on Thursday with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs. The 55-year-old was released from the Fulton County Jail after posting bail.

Authorities say they were alerted to the situation by a contractor taking photos of a dilapidated home in the town of Stratford, in the southern Adirondacks.

Troopers say when they arrived they found nine of the dogs dead and another 13 extremely emaciated. Police say the dogs had no food or water.

The surviving dogs are being cared for at a local humane society. It couldn't be determined if Bentley has an attorney.

Tags: animal cruelty, valdez bentley, us man arrested
Location: United States, New York

Entertainment Gallery

Shutterbugs snapped Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, others look their charming best
Numerous Bollywood stars were present for the wedding of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan's wedding with former beauty queen Sana Khan which was held on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Shilpa, Dia, others dazzle at grand cruise wedding in Mediterranean
Rana Daggubati and Bipasha Basu, who were rumoured to be in a relationship few years back, came together for the Teach for Change charity event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Bipasha Basu, other stars walk the ramp for charity
Several Bollywood celebs were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house and some of them were seen arriving at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house late Wednesday to spend time with the new arrivals, Yash, Roohi and Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars visit homes of Karan and Kareena to spend time with babies
Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay and Sonam express shock for their National Awards on Padman sets

The picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.
 

This is how viagra makes men get an erection

The tablets work for many even at 12 hours as it feels like a normal erection they would get on any other day. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Virat Kohli on fire’ wins MCC photo award

The photo was clicked during a T20 match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
 

Being unfaithful in relationships connected to having bigger testicles

The larger the testicles the less faithful the female partner (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli and I still good friends: David Warner

David Warner had a chat with Virat Kohli during the IPL inaugural ceremony. (Photo: PTI)
 

Twitterati slams Gordon Ramsay for trolling Mumbai man's 'Medu Vada'

Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Misogyny played role in US presidential poll loss’: Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton said she had no plans to run for office again. (Photo: AFP)

US: Indian man shot dead by armed robbers after being robbed

Jaryal was taken to the hospital where he later died. (Photo: Representational)

UK, China, Australia back US military strike on Syria

(Photo: Representational)

US man accused of killing 1-year-old son for insurance

The four-week capital murder trial has left little room for anything in between in the case against Rams (Representational Image)

Syria strikes add to list of 21st century US military forays

Trump ordered dozens of cruise missiles against a Syrian air base (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham