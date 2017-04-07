World, America

US: 26-year-old Indian shot dead by armed robbers at gas station

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 10:05 pm IST
Vikram Jaryal, who was working as a clerk in a store at AM-PM Gas Station in Washington, was shot dead by masked robbers.
Jaryal was taken to the hospital where he later died. (Photo: Representational)
 Jaryal was taken to the hospital where he later died. (Photo: Representational)

Washington: A 26-year-old Indian man has been shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers at a convenience store of a gas station in the US’ Washington state, his family said on Friday.

Vikram Jaryal, who was working as a clerk in the store at AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when two people in masks came in and robbed the store on Thursday.

Police said the clerk handed the suspects money, but one of the suspects fired at him. Jaryal was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“The victim was able to tell officers what happened when they arrived a few minutes later; but tragically, he died a short time later at the hospital,” police was quoted as saying by the NBC Right Now channel.

Jaryal hailed from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab and had shifted to the US about a month ago, said his elder brother.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj condoled the “tragic death” after she was informed about the incident by the victim’s brother through twitter seeking her help to bring back the body.

Police are investigating the case and are now looking for two men caught on surveillance camera leaving the store.

“Somebody knows something. Somebody knows these people. The still photos show a very recognisable top that one of the suspects is wearing,” Mike Bastinelli, Yakima Police Department said.

“The shooter wore a black hoodie with patches of white on the back,” Mike said.

Tags: indian man shot, robbery, vikram jaryal, yakima city
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Afghanistan to make Lord's debut in a match against MCC

The 50-over match against MCC at Lord's will take place on July 11. (Photo: AFP)
 

Akshay and Sonam express shock for their National Awards on Padman sets

The picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.
 

This is how viagra makes men get an erection

The tablets work for many even at 12 hours as it feels like a normal erection they would get on any other day. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Virat Kohli on fire’ wins MCC photo award

The photo was clicked during a T20 match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China

Trump reportedly accepted President Xi's invitation with pleasure, and hoped to make the trip at an early date. (Photo: AP)

US man charged for killing 9 dogs, starving 13

Valdez Bentley was charged on Thursday with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs. (Photo: AP)

‘Misogyny played role in US presidential poll loss’: Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton said she had no plans to run for office again. (Photo: AFP)

UK, China, Australia back US military strike on Syria

(Photo: Representational)

US man accused of killing 1-year-old son for insurance

The four-week capital murder trial has left little room for anything in between in the case against Rams (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham