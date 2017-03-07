 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to continue their good work as India seek to secure a 250-run lead over Australia to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty
 
US travel advisory warns its citizens of active extremist elements in India

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2017, 8:57 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 9:13 am IST
The State Department said that US citizens should avoid travelling to Afghanistan, as no region in the country is immune from violence.
The US government assesses terrorist groups in South Asia may be planning attacks in the region, possibly against US facilities, citizens and interests. (Photo: File)
Washington: The US on Monday issued a travel warning for its citizens visiting Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and said extremist elements are also "active" in India.

"The US government assesses terrorist groups in South Asia may be planning attacks in the region, possibly against US facilities, citizens and interests. US citizens should avoid travel to Afghanistan, as no region in the country is immune from violence," the State Department said in its worldwide caution.

"A number of established terrorist organisations, indigenous sectarian groups, and other militants pose a danger to US citizens in Pakistan", it said.

"Extremist elements are also active in India, as outlined in a recent emergency message. Terrorists have hit a wide variety of targets and institutions in Bangladesh," it added.

