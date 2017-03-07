World, America

Trump signs new travel ban targetting 6 Muslim nations, leaves Iraq out

REUTERS
Published Mar 7, 2017, 7:27 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 8:06 am IST
The new order keeps a 90-day ban on travel to US by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

Washington: President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order on Monday banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from travelling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts.

The new order, which takes effect on March 16, keeps a 90-day ban on travel to the United States by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. It applies only to new visa applicants, meaning some 60,000 people whose visas were revoked under the previous order will now be permitted to enter.

Immigration advocates said the new ban still discriminated against Muslims and failed to address some of their concerns with the previous order. Legal experts said it would, however, be harder to challenge because it affects fewer people living in the United States and allows more exemptions to protect them.

Trump, who first proposed a temporary travel ban on Muslims during his presidential campaign last year, had said his original Jan. 27 executive order was a national security measure meant to head off attacks by Islamist militants.

It sparked chaos and protests at airports, where visa holders were detained and later deported back to their home countries. It also drew criticism from targeted countries, Western allies and some of America's leading corporations before a U.S. judge suspended it on Feb. 3.

"As threats to our security continue to evolve and change, common sense dictates that we continually re-evaluate and reassess the systems we rely upon to protect our country," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters after Trump signed the new order.

Pelosi says ban still 'immoral'

Democrats, a minority in Congress, quickly signalled fierce opposition to what they called a discriminatory ban.

"The Trump administration’s repackaging has done nothing to change the immoral, unconstitutional and dangerous goals of their Muslim and refugee ban," House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Farhana Khera, executive director of Muslim Advocates, a civil rights group in Washington, said the Trump administration had "doubled down on anti-Muslim bigotry."

She told reporters on a conference call: "It’s crystal clear this is a Muslim ban."

But some Republicans who had been critical of Trump's original order were more positive on the new one.

Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was "very encouraged" by the approach and pleased that Iraq was removed from the list.

Iraq was taken off the banned list because the Iraqi government has imposed new vetting procedures, such as heightened visa screening and data sharing, and because of its work with the United States in countering Islamic State militants, a senior White House official said.

Trump's original ban resulted in more than two dozen lawsuits in U.S. courts. The Justice Department estimated 60,000 people had their visas revoked by the first order but senior administration officials said on Monday those visas were now valid again for entry into the United States.

"By rescinding his earlier executive order, President Trump makes one thing perfectly clear: his original travel ban was indefensible - legally, constitutionally and morally," said Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington state, which succeeded in having the previous ban suspended.

His office will likely decide this week on whether to proceed with litigation over the new order, he said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he expected the revised order to have the same uphill battle in the courts as the original version.

"A watered down ban is still a ban," he said in a statement. "Despite the administration's changes, this dangerous executive order makes us less safe, not more, it is mean-spirited, and un-American. It must be repealed."

Harder to challenge

The fact the ban affects fewer people already in the United States means it will be more difficult for opponents to find plaintiffs who have been harmed by the order and thus have legal standing to challenge it, legal experts said.

The revised order expressly makes waivers possible for a foreign national seeking to enter the United States to visit a spouse, child or parent who is a U.S. citizen, or for "significant business or professional obligations."

"They dotted their i's and crossed their t's in trying to anticipate what litigation might result," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a Cornell Law School professor.

The revised order means that tens of thousands of legal permanent U.S. residents - or green card holders - from the listed countries will no longer be affected.

The original order barred travellers from the seven nations from entering for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days. Refugees from Syria were to be banned indefinitely but under the new order they are not given separate treatment.

Refugees "in transit" and already approved would be able to travel to the United States under the new order.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who along with several other senior Cabinet members had lobbied for Iraq's removal from the list of banned countries, was consulted on the new order and the updated version "does reflect his inputs," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said.

Thousands of Iraqis have fought alongside U.S. troops for years or worked as translators since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. Many have resettled in the United States after being threatened for working with U.S. troops.

Tags: donald trump, us travel ban, ban on muslims, immigration ban
Location: United States, Washington

Related Stories

Los Angeles Airport police guard a protest against the executive order by US President Donald Trump, banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: AFP)

Trump's new travel ban raises bar for legal challenges

The new ban, which goes into effect on March 16, removes Iraq and adds categories of people who would be exempt from the order.
07 Mar 2017 7:31 AM
Men at a cafe in Baghdad watch the news on Iraq being removed from the US travel ban. (Photo: AP)

Iraq says removal from US travel ban ‘positive message’

The White House had said the earlier ban was needed to prevent would-be terrorists from entering the country.
07 Mar 2017 7:44 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni's priceless tips to J&K players

J&K skipper and India international Parveez Rasool requested MS Dhoni to have a chat with the boys. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna named in Davis Cup squad for Uzbekistan tie

Leander Paes. (Photo: PTI)
 

86-year-old man wants to climb Mount Everest to reclaim title

Min Bahadur Sherchan, who hails from Tatopani in Myagdi, shared about his upcoming Everest expedition during a press conference in Kathmandu. (Photo:AFP)
 

Mother sells extra breast milk online, says “no direct supply”

The woman had previously sold milk to the milk bank but now she wanted to sell it to anybody who would be willing to buy it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Could've adopted if he had medical issues': Abu Azmi on KJo opting for surrogacy

Abu Azmi is known for his very sexist and misogynist remarks.
 

Video: Pakistani news reporter goes viral for hilarious dance moves

He is seen sloganeering and raising slogans (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump's new travel ban raises bar for legal challenges

Los Angeles Airport police guard a protest against the executive order by US President Donald Trump, banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: AFP)

US: 19-year-old son fatally shoots father at Maryland home

Representational Image. ( Photo: Pixabay)

Donald Trump to leave Iraq off new travel ban order: White House source

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Afghan family with US visas detained on arrival in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Airport police guard a protest against the executive order by US President Donald Trump, banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: AFP)

Ohio: Woman abducted, raped in front of toddler for nearly 7 hours

There are a team of detectives working on this investigation and we have increased patrols in the local area, says Cleveland police official. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham