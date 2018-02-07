search on deccanchronicle.com
Too much ‘hate’ not so ‘great’ America: Gas station owned by Sikh vandalised

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Store owner Gary Singh said he was shocked by the incident. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.
Singh says he came to America from India in the early 1990s to pursue the American dream, but what happened at his store is more of a nightmare. (Representational Image)
Washington: A gas station owned by a Sikh in the US state of Kentucky has been vandalised by a masked man with racist slurs and vulgar phrases, according to media reports.

The station in Greenup County was hit by vandals last weeks, sending shock waves among community members. The vandals spray-painted vulgar phrases and symbols such as “white power, swastikas, and language too vulgar to air”, the local WSAZ TV said.

 

Store owner Gary Singh said he was shocked by the incident. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.

The TV channel said security footage showed a person wearing a ski mask approaching the store just after 11:30 pm. “I was really nervous about that. It happened to me for the first time in this store in four years time. I’ve never done wrong to the community here. I try to help the community all the time,” Singh said.

According to local Daily Mail, there were obscenities and other crudely-lettered markings on the store that appear to say “leave”. Singh says he came to America from India in the early 1990s to pursue the American dream, but what happened at his store is more of a nightmare.

Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the case as criminal mischief but they do plan on working with county prosecutors to discuss a hate crime charge on those responsible.

Customers hope the disturbing images and hateful act do not reflect on their community. But despite the hateful comments, Singh says he could forgive the vandals, and hopes they do not strike again.

