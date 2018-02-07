search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes
 
World, America

Leave vaginas alone: 68 mn women face genital mutilation by 2030, UN warns

AP
Published Feb 7, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Over 200 million women and girls in 30 countries across three continents have experienced genital mutilation.
The UN Population Fund projects that the estimated 3.9 million girls subjected to genital cutting every year will rise to 4.6 million by 2030 due to expected population growth unless urgent action is taken. (Photo: AP)
 The UN Population Fund projects that the estimated 3.9 million girls subjected to genital cutting every year will rise to 4.6 million by 2030 due to expected population growth unless urgent action is taken. (Photo: AP)

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that without accelerated action 68 million girls could be subjected to female genital mutilation by 2030.

He said in a statement on International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation that the practice is “a gross violation of the human rights of women and girls.”

 

His statement Tuesday says over 200 million women and girls in 30 countries across three continents have experienced genital mutilation.

Also Read: Female genital mutilation painful, gory reality, world unites to end it

The UN Population Fund projects that the estimated 3.9 million girls subjected to genital cutting every year will rise to 4.6 million by 2030 due to expected population growth unless urgent action is taken.

Agency Executive Director Natalia Kanem urged greater political will, community engagement and spending to reach the UN goal of ending the practice by 2030.

Tags: international day of zero tolerance for fgm, female genital mutilation, united nations, antonio guterres
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aspirin could cure erectile dysfunction, says study

The study was conducted by the Istanbul Medipol Univesity and is the first to assess how therapy to thin platelets in the blood could impact erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to appear on Koffee With Karan?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could soon be seen together on Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Karan Johar (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes

Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Japan's Princess Mako postpones wedding, cites 'immaturity'

Japan's Princess Mako and fiance Kei Komuro. (Photo: AP)
 

Thai monk spotted stealing women's innerwear in cctv footage

Police are looking for the monk in the footage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple HomePod review, mixed verdicts: Superb audio, locked features

Apple’s sound engineers have also added that extra special feature that makes the speaker measure the position of the subwoofer and reflects beams accordingly to make sure that the audio quality is perfect each time — even when the music is playing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US introduces Bill to end Pak non-defence aid

U.S. President Donald Trump

Make Immigration Quicker and Equal: Wife of Indian techie killed in Kansas shooting

'I'm hoping that when the decisions have to be made, they will remember my story and why they act accordingly,' she said referring to the meetings she had with US lawmakers at the Capitol last week when she attended the State of the Union Address (SOTU) of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Facebook)

Russia probe complicates further as WH pushes for release of another memo

This memo was written by Democrats on the panel who are pushing back against a GOP document, declassified by Trump last week, that criticizes the methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate. (Photo: File)

Awkward! Donald Trump tries to grab Melania's hand again, fails

Melania’s long yellow overcoat is deceivingly draped over her shoulders leading the President to mistakenly grab her sleeves instead of her hand. (Photo: AFP)

Stay away from Bobby: Trump’s lawyers advice against meeting FBI chief Mueller

Trump himself has repeatedly stated that he would like to speak with Mueller about the ongoing investigation, which is examining his campaign's possible collusion with Russia over election interference, and possible obstruction of justice. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham