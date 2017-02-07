White House releases list of 78 terror attacks 'under-reported'

Trump alleged that in many cases, 'the very, very dishonest press' doesn't want to report it.

Washington: The White House has released a list of 78 terrorist attacks and has claimed that most of these have not been reported or under-reported by the media.

The list came soon after the US President Donald Trump told a conference of his military commanders in Tampa that media is not reporting many of the terrorist attacks.

"Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland, as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino and all across Europe. You've seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," Trump told his commander in Tampa.

Trump alleged that in many cases, "the very, very dishonest press" doesn't want to report it. "They have their reasons and you understand that," he told his commanders. On his way back abroad Air Force One, the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated the allegations and promised to provide a list of such attacks.

"He (Trump) felt as though members of the media don't always cover some of those events to the extent that other events might get covered; that a protest will get blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn't necessarily get the same coverage," Spicer said.

"He's doing what he can to protect this nation and protect our people. And that's why I think sometimes the polls don't reflect what you see on the media," he said.

"You see a wide degree of support for the President's policies to protect this country, to create jobs, to grow the economy, and yet a lot of those stories and successes that he's had in a mere two and a half weeks in office aren't exactly covered to the degree to which they should be," Spicer said.

Giving details of the list, CNN said as per White House there are as many as 78 such incidents. "It's a head-scratcher as several of these, we here at CNN and other international news outlets, covered these extensively," CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta said.

"All of these, you'll recall, we covered extensively. It's puzzling as to why the White House would include these attacks on this list when they were covered for days on end," he alleged.

Earlier, the White House insisted that there are several instances of the media not reporting about terrorist incidents.

"The President, again, got a great update today on the fight against ISIS that's going on throughout the region and what our military is facing throughout this globe, trying to combat ISIS.

"But there's a lot of instances that have occurred where I don't think that they've gotten the coverage it's deserved, and I think that's what the President was clearly referring to there," Spicer said in response to a question.