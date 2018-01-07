search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

‘Very smart’ Trump ‘absolutely’ wants to talk to Kim Jong-un over phone

REUTERS
Published Jan 7, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Trump suggested the talks might lead to an easing of tensions and took credit for the diplomatic breakthrough.
Trump and Kim have exchanged insults ever since Trump took office, with Trump repeatedly calling Kim "rocket man" for testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. (Photo: File)
 Trump and Kim have exchanged insults ever since Trump took office, with Trump repeatedly calling Kim "rocket man" for testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. (Photo: File)

Camp David:  US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would "absolutely" be willing to talk on the phone to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and that he hopes a positive development results from talks between North Korea and South Korea.

North Korea agreed on Friday to hold official talks with South Korea next week, the first in more than two years, hours after Washington and Seoul delayed a military exercise amid a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

 

Trump, answering questions from reporters at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, expressed a willingness to talk to Kim but not without preconditions.

"Absolutely, I would do that," Trump said. "I have no problem with that at all."

Trump and Kim have exchanged insults ever since Trump took office, with Trump repeatedly calling Kim "rocket man" for testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Earlier this week Trump dismissed Kim's taunt that the North Korean leader has a nuclear button on his desk, saying he has a bigger button.

The talks between North Korea and South Korea are expected to cover the Winter Olympics, to be held in South Korea in February, and inter-Korean relations.

Trump suggested the talks might lead to an easing of tensions and took credit for the diplomatic breakthrough, saying it was a result of his steady pressure.

"Look, right now they're talking Olympics. It's a start, it's big start. If I weren't involved they wouldn't be talking at all right now," he said. Kim "knows I'm not messing around. I'm not messing around. Not even a little bit, not even one percent. He understands that," said Trump.

"If something can come out of those talks, that would be a great thing for all of humanity, that would be a great thing for the world," he said.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong-un, moon jae-in, winter olympics 2018
Location: United States, Maryland




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
 

After retaining MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings name Michael Hussey as batting coach

After retaining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings have brought yet another former CSK member on board by appointing Michael Hussey as team’s batting coach. (Photo:PTI)
 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Deep-fried fish comes alive on serving tray

The video was said to be taken in Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here are Tinder’s dating tips for the new year

Tinder shares some pro tips, that will help you create a quality profile and land those all-important right swipes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Everything I've done is 100 per cent 'proper': Trump junks Russian collusion charge

Donald Trump asserted that everything he has done is 100 per cent 'proper' and there has been no collusion between between him and Russia in the 2016 presidential elections. (Photo: File)

Trump praises self, says he's not just smart, but 'very stable genius'

The White House has been pushing back forcefully against a new supposed tell-all book -- Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House'. (Photo: AP/File)

Device unlocked: US customs agents are checking more mobiles at airports

Travellers selected by the agents will be required to unlock their devices or provide passwords, allowing access ‘only to the physically stored information’ on them. (Photo: File/Representational)

After ties with Pak nosedive, US developing risk communication plans

Given the strong reaction that has come from Pakistan in the wake of suspension of security assistance, the Trump Administration is looking at potential Pakistan’s response. (Photo: File/Representational)

Twitter explains why Trump can continue making scandalous public posts

Critics said that tweet and Trump's continued presence on the network endanger the world and violate Twitter's ban on threats of violence. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham