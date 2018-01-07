search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump praises self, says he's not just smart, but 'very stable genius'

AFP
Published Jan 7, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Trump has decried the instant best-seller as 'phony' and 'full of lies'.
The White House has been pushing back forcefully against a new supposed tell-all book -- Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House'. (Photo: AP/File)
 The White House has been pushing back forcefully against a new supposed tell-all book -- Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House'. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised himself as "not smart, but genius... and a very stable genius at that," following the release of a bombshell new book that called into doubt his mental health.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump said that "throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames.

 

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top TV Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"

The White House has been pushing back forcefully against a new supposed tell-all book -- Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" -- which was rushed into bookstores after the Trump administration failed to suppress it.

The book quickly sold out in shops in Washington. Trump has decried the instant best-seller as "phony" and "full of lies."

Tags: donald trump, us president, hillary clinton, white house, fire and fury: inside the trump white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
 

After retaining MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings name Michael Hussey as batting coach

After retaining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings have brought yet another former CSK member on board by appointing Michael Hussey as team’s batting coach. (Photo:PTI)
 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Deep-fried fish comes alive on serving tray

The video was said to be taken in Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here are Tinder’s dating tips for the new year

Tinder shares some pro tips, that will help you create a quality profile and land those all-important right swipes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Device unlocked: US customs agents are checking more mobiles at airports

Travellers selected by the agents will be required to unlock their devices or provide passwords, allowing access ‘only to the physically stored information’ on them. (Photo: File/Representational)

After ties with Pak nosedive, US developing risk communication plans

Given the strong reaction that has come from Pakistan in the wake of suspension of security assistance, the Trump Administration is looking at potential Pakistan’s response. (Photo: File/Representational)

Twitter explains why Trump can continue making scandalous public posts

Critics said that tweet and Trump's continued presence on the network endanger the world and violate Twitter's ban on threats of violence. (Photo: File)

Twitter explains why it won’t ban Donald Trump

Twitter has announced it would not block the accounts of world leaders even if their statements are “controversial”

After aid cut, WH says, ‘all options’ open to deal with Pak terror problem

Trump in a New Year's Day tweet accused the country of giving nothing to the US but ‘lies and deceit’ and providing ‘safe haven’ to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham