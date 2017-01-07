World, America

Trump wants former Senator Dan Coats to be intelligence chief

AP
Published Jan 7, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Trump's announcement comes one day after release of a declassified government report on Russian efforts to influence presidential election.
Former Indiana Senator Dan Coats. (Photo: AP)
 Former Indiana Senator Dan Coats. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump says he'll nominate former Indiana Senator Dan Coats as national intelligence director.

Trump says in a statement that Coats - a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress in 2016 - will lead the new administration's "ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm."

The post requires Senate confirmation. The office was created after the September 11 attacks to improve coordination among US spy and law enforcement agencies.

Trump's announcement comes one day after release of a declassified government report on Russian efforts to influence the presidential election. The report predicts Russia isn't done intruding in US politics and policymaking.

Trump wants to improve relations with Russia and repeatedly has denounced intelligence agencies' assessment that the Kremlin interfered in the election.

Tags: dan coats, us intelligence, congress, kremlin
Location: United States, Washington

ADVERTISEMENT
