World, America

Florida shooter's 'erratic behavior' had previously concerned FBI: official

REUTERS
Published Jan 7, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Authorities said they had taken decorated Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago into custody after the shooting and questioned him at length.
Esteban Santiago, 26, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is transported to the Broward County Main Jail by authorities. (Photo: AP)
 Esteban Santiago, 26, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is transported to the Broward County Main Jail by authorities. (Photo: AP)

Fort Lauderdale: Federal investigators will on Saturday pursue all angles in determining the motives behind a mass shooting in which an attacker opened fire in a crowded baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale's airport, killing five people.

Authorities said they had taken decorated Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago into custody following the shooting and questioned him at length. He was expected to face federal charges, said George Piro, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's office in Miami.

Piro said Santiago had turned up at an FBI office in Anchorage in November of 2016 behaving erratically and was turned over to local police, who took him to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

Piro said FBI investigators had not ruled out terrorism as a reason for the attack and were reviewing the suspect's recent movements. "We will be pursuing every angle to try to determine the motive behind this attack," he said.

Authorities said the attacker retrieved a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from his checked luggage and began firing indiscriminately.

In addition to the five killed, eight people were wounded by gunfire and some three dozen were taken to hospital with bruises or broken bones.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is the second largest in South Florida, serving as an intercontinental gateway.

It resumed cargo flights and general aviation for private small planes at midnight local time. Commercial flights were to resume on Saturday, the airport said on Twitter.

Authorities said Santiago, 26, arrived in Fort Lauderdale shortly before 1 pm local time on Friday on a connecting flight from Alaska.

Santiago served from 2007 to 2016 in the Puerto Rico National Guard and Alaska National Guard including a deployment to Iraq from 2010 to 2011, according to the Pentagon.

A private first class and combat engineer, he received half a dozen medals before being transferred to the inactive ready reserve in August last year.

An aunt said he came back from his deployment "a different person", MSNBC reported.

The attack was the latest in a series of mass shootings that have plagued the United States in recent years, some inspired by Islamist militants, others carried out by loners or the mentally disturbed.

Nearly two months ago a former Southwest Airlines worker killed an employee of the company at Oklahoma City's airport in what police called a premeditated act.

The deadliest mass shooting in modern US history took place last June, when a gunman apparently inspired by Islamic State killed 49 people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Tags: airport shooting, federal bureau of investigation, iraq war veteran, esteban santiago
Location: United States, Florida, Fort Lauderdale

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities dropped in to pay their final respects to veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Nawaz, others pay their final respects to Om Puri
Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. Here we take a look at some of the key moments of his life.

Om Puri: Life and times of the acclaimed actor
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted by paparazzi at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Aditya-Shraddha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
The team of upcoming film 'Kaabil' launched the song 'Mon Amour' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami get grooving while launching dance song from Kaabil
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a prayer meet for late Bollywood producer Abis Rizvi who was killed in the recent terror attack at a nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars pay their respects to Abis Rizvi at prayer meet
Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Govinda were seen at the Lions Awards that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Tiger, Govinda, other stars flaunt impressive style at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

R Ashwin fulfils his wife Prithi’s dream, pledges for eye donation

R Ashwin, who is leading the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders and bowlers, started the new year on a noble note by pledging his eyes. (Photo: AP)
 

It's official! Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai to clash with Ranbir's Dutt biopic

Salman had featured in Ranbir's debut venture 'Saawaraiya,' and also did a cameo in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani,' which also starred their ex Katrina Kaif.
 

2 Kashmiri boys head to Spain, to play in La Liga

Basit Ahmed and Mohammed Asrar Renbar will play for Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur. (Photo: CRPF INDIA / Twitter)
 

This cane is smart, it will alert your family if you fall

The cane looks as authentic as the centuries-old traditional cane design and conceals all the sensors within the grip itself. The cane is expected to be on shelves by end of this year.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli stirs emotions in a heartfelt tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni

“Obviously, he will always be my captain. He will always be the person who guided me initially, who gave me opportunity, who gave me ample space and ample time to grow as a cricketer,” said Virat Kohli as he lauded MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
 

Researchers design the strongest, lightest materials yet

The team was able to compress small flakes of graphene using a combination of heat and pressure.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Only rapes by strangers are troubling,’ NYPD captain sparks outrage

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

PIO teen for US education campaign

Swetha Prabakaran

Chicago hate crime: Mock fight escalated into beating of disabled teenager

The alleged attackers will make their first appearance in court Friday, when they also face charges of kidnapping and battery for the assault, which was captured on cellphone video by one of the assailants and viewed by millions on social media. (Photo: Video grab)

US envoys appointed by Barack Obama asked to quit by inauguration day

US President-elect Donald Trump with outgoing President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP/File)

US: Naked woman steals police car, leads them to 100mph long chase

The woman told cops that she had been sexually assaulted, before feeling away with their car. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham