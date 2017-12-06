search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja picked up cruciaL wicket of Angelo Mathews in the first session of the final day of third test. (Photo:BCCI) Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd Test Day 5: Dhananjaya hits 50, Sri Lanka need 328
 
World, America

Modi becomes 2nd 'Most Tweeted About World Leader' after Trump

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 10:32 am IST
Two posts by former US president Barack Obama are among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 37.5 million followers on Twitter and President Trump has 44.1 million followers (Photo: AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 37.5 million followers on Twitter and President Trump has 44.1 million followers (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "most tweeted about world leader" after US President Donald Trump in 2017, according to Twitter.

Two posts by former US president Barack Obama were among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017.

 

Obama's tweet, "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion..." was the second most retweeted post of the year.

A tweet by Carter Wilkerson "Help me please... a man needs his nuggs" which was retweeted 3.6 million times was the most retweeted post of 2017, according to a data compiled by Twitter.

The figures were released on Tuesday.

Twitter said Donald Trump with 44.1 million followers and PM Modi with 37.5 million followers are respectively the first and second "most tweeted about world leaders" for the year 2017.

Other world leaders to figure in the top 10 list are Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Emmanuel Macron from France, Enrique Pena Nieto from Mexico, Mauricip Macri of Argentina, Britain's Theresa May, Columbia's Juan Manuel Santos and Akun resmi Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

Obama's two other tweets were among the 10 most popular tweets of the year.

This included thank you for everything. “My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe - not in my ability to create change, but in yours," which he tweeted on January 10.

Obama's tweet as president on January 2 - "It's been the honour of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man," was another most popular tweets of 2017.

Obama's twitter handle -- @BarackObama -- has 97.6 million followers.

Indian-American Preet Bharara, in 2017, emerged as the top followed new US political account.

The top 10 most tweeted-about news outlets of the year are Fox News, CNN, New York Times, MSNBC, Washington Post, The Hill, NBC news, ABC, Politico and AP.

And the top tweeted elected officials of 2017 were that of Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, twitter, most tweeted about world leader, barak obama
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to avoid tolls and traffic using Apple Maps and Google Maps

(Representational image)
 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Govt tried to keep Hafiz Saeed jailed, but there're little evidence against him: Pak

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, walked free on November 24. (Photo: AFP)

Trump says will move US embassy to Jerusalem; risks unrest in Middle East

Israeli bodyguards walk past a T-shirt with an image of US President Donal Trump dressed as a Hasidic Jew, in Jerusalem’s Old City. (Photo: AFP)

Facebook is banning women for calling men ‘scum’

ProPublica, an non-profit organisation working on media, revealed in an investigation in June that white men are listed as a protected group by Facebook.

Paul Manafort wrote op-ed with colleague in Russia

Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort recently enlisted a longtime Russian colleague to help him ghostwrite an op-ed, prosecutors have said. (Photo: DC)

Not surprised by Supreme Court order: White House

Protesters yell at police officers as they are stopped from marching up State Street during President Donald Trump’s announcement to eliminate vast portions of Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham