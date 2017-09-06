World, America

Trump scraps Obama-era amnesty programme; 7,000 Indians to be hit

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Hundreds protest outside White House. US President Donald Trump says 'great love for young immigrants' after DACA repeal.
US President Donald Trump has said he has great love for young immigrants who came to America as children and hoped that the Congress would bring in a legislation to help them. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump has said he has great love for young immigrants who came to America as children and hoped that the Congress would bring in a legislation to help them. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he has great love for young immigrants who came to America as children and hoped that the Congress would bring in a legislation to help them, hours after he scrapped an amnesty programme for eight lakh undocumented workers.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday Tuesday announced the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Children Arrival (DACA), an Obama-era amnesty programme that granted work permits to immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children.

The move likely to impact eight lakh undocumented workers including more than seven thousand Indian-Americans.

"I have a great heart for the folks we're talking about - a great love for them. And people think in terms of children, but they're really young adults. I have a love for these people, and hopefully now the Congress will be able to help them and do it properly," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. 

The decision has evoked widespread criticism with former President Barack Obama calling it calling it "wrong," "self-defeating" and "cruel."

The announcement, which was anticipated for the past few days, was greeted with protests from across the country.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House on Tuesday demonstrating against Trump.

The White House has defended the decision to rescind DACA.

"There is a misconception that DACA primarily serves as a shield from deportation. This is misleading. DACA grants work authorisation to nearly 800,000 individuals who are not legally authorised to work. DACA recipients, whose average age is in their 20s, were not an enforcement priority before, and they certainly won't become a priority now," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday. 

"The priorities remain the same - criminals, security threats, and those who repeatedly violate our immigration laws," she said.

Sanders said the main effect of the announcement is that work permits and other government benefits are being gradually phased out.

"No permits will be expiring for another six months, and permits will remain active for up to two full years. The president was elected partly on his promise to deliver meaningful immigration reform that puts the jobs, wages, and security of the American people first. He is delivering on that promise every day, and he has put forward serious proposals to Congress that would responsibly end illegal immigration, prevent visa overstays, remove dangerous criminals, protect American jobs and wages," she said.

Responding to questions, Sanders exuded confidence that that the Congress is going to step up and do their job.

"This is something that needs to be fixed legislatively, and we have confidence that they (Congress) are going to do that. And we stand ready and willing to work with them in order to accomplish responsible immigration reform, and DACA is certainly part of that process," she said.

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the president is right to want this issue to be resolved legislatively.

"Hopefully, while addressing it, we also will deal with a myriad of other issues that need to be corrected with our broken immigration system, including enhancing enforcement and security measures," he said.

Senator Chuck Schumer said most Americans know how heartless this DACA decision is, ripping apart families and telling people who worked so hard to become Americans for years that they now have to leave the country.

"These are folks who were brought here as children, through no fault of their own. They may have known no other country but ours and have voluntarily registered themselves with the government in order to live, work and give back to our great country," he said.

Schumer said 91 per cent of DACA recipients are employed, paying taxes and paying into Social Security.

A study by the Center for American Progress earlier this year found that ending DACA would drain USD 433 billion from national GDP over 10 years, he said.

"The human and economic toll of rescinding DACA will be far reaching. The Trump administration's action to end DACA is senseless and cruel. California has its eyes on Congress to do what it should have done years ago, but we cannot bank on that. So, the governor stands with Attorney General Becerra as he takes our fight to court to defend the Dreamers," California Governor Edmund G Brown said.

Tags: us president donald trump, deferred action for children arrival, amnesty programme, indians in us
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli bats left-handed in Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-led India have been in fine form on the Sri Lanka tour, whitewashing the home side 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in the ODI series. (Photo: AP / DC)
 

Kashmir martyr's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for his kind gesture

Thanking Gautam Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old Zohra said that she and her family are extremely happy with the cricketer's move before revealing that she wants to become a doctor.(Photo: Gautam Gambhir Twitter / PTI)
 

Pakistan High Commission 'humiliates' Imran Tahir, family; here's what happened

Imran Tahir and his family were humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, there’s a new kind of chocolate in town, and it is pink!

The new chocolate, named Ruby for its red hue is only the fourth ever type to be created since the white version in the 1930s. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Android One was always meant to be a mid-range Nexus line-up

Android One in 2014 was assumed to be the poor man’s Google Nexus, expected to revolutionise the budget smartphone segment.
 

Virat Kohli trolled on Facebook over PV Sindhu's ‘I hate my coach’ Gopichand video

PV Sindhu honoured coach Pullela Gopichand in the video and fans used the opportunity to indirectly troll India captain Virat Kohli.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indians fly to US to beat son’s wife

The three could face deportation back to India. Ms Gaind and her infant were put in a safe place, the sheriff's office said.

Trump family and associates to be in Russia meddling probe crosshairs

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Caribbean islands, Florida brace for fierce Category 4 Hurricane Irma

Irma, now packing 140 mph (220 kph) winds, also threatens the US East Coast and Florida (Photo: AFP)

US: Indian-origin woman beaten, tortured by husband, in-laws, rescued

Devbir Kalsi, his father Jasbir Kalsi and his mother Bhupinder Kalsi were arrested by police for beating and holding her captive Devbir’s wife Silky Gaind (Photo: Hillsborough County Sherrif’s office)

North Korea begging for war: US pushes for tougher sanctions after 6th nuke test

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham