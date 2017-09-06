World, America

Indian immigrants fear deportation post Trump's decision to repeal DACA

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2017, 11:38 am IST
The number of such people from India, could be over 20,000, according to an estimate carried out by South Asian Americans Leading Together.
The announcement, which was anticipated for the past few days, was greeted with protests from across the country. (Photo: AP)
 The announcement, which was anticipated for the past few days, was greeted with protests from across the country. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Thousands of people from India, who arrived in the US illegally as children, fear deportation after President Donald Trump's decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) programme, a South Asian Advocacy group has said.

The number of such people from India, could be more than 20,000, according to an estimate carried out by South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT).

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions yesterday announced the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Children Arrival (DACA), an Obama-era amnesty programme that granted work permits to immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children.

The announcement, which was anticipated for the past few days, was greeted with protests from across the country.

"Over 27,000 Asian Americans, including 5,500 Indians and Pakistanis, have already received DACA. An additional estimated 17,000 individuals from India and 6,000 Pakistan respectively are eligible for DACA, placing India in the top ten countries for DACA eligibility," SAALT said.

With the termination of DACA, these individuals could face deportation at the discretion of the administration, it said.

"The Presidents decision to terminate DACA puts 800,000 individuals at risk of deportation from the only country theyve ever called home. Ending DACA is the latest evidence of this administrations utter lack of commitment to our nations founding values of equality and fairness," Suman Raghunathan, executive director of SAALT, said.

"Our current patchwork of immigration policies and programs is broken, and we demand the Congress does its job to craft a commonsense immigration process that creates a road- map to citizenship for aspiring new Americans.

"This is the only way to align our immigration laws with the values Americans hold dear," she said.

In a statement, South Asian Bar Association (SABA) president Rishi Bagga said "DREAMERS" were brought to the US by their parents in hopes of a better life.

"As children, they did not choose to break the law. Most of these young men and women have never returned to the countries of their birth, and many do not even speak the language of their native countries. Rescinding DACA effectually takes away these young peoples right to live in the only country they have ever known," Bagga said.

SABA said when the DACA program ends, the 800,000-plus registrants who relied upon the federal governments representations by coming out of the shadows and willingly shared their information with the federal government will be in danger of deportation.

In the vast majority of cases, DACA recipients who are gainfully employed in a variety of professions, including as doctors, lawyers, and engineers, will be unable to work legally in the United States.

This number includes over 10,000 South Asian DACA recipients, it said.

Tags: donald trump, deferred action for childhood arrival, south asian americans
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Related Stories

Trump scraps Obama-era amnesty programme; 7,000 Indians to be hit


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli bats left-handed in Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-led India have been in fine form on the Sri Lanka tour, whitewashing the home side 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in the ODI series. (Photo: AP / DC)
 

Kashmir martyr's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for his kind gesture

Thanking Gautam Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old Zohra said that she and her family are extremely happy with the cricketer's move before revealing that she wants to become a doctor.(Photo: Gautam Gambhir Twitter / PTI)
 

Pakistan High Commission 'humiliates' Imran Tahir, family; here's what happened

Imran Tahir and his family were humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, there’s a new kind of chocolate in town, and it is pink!

The new chocolate, named Ruby for its red hue is only the fourth ever type to be created since the white version in the 1930s. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Android One was always meant to be a mid-range Nexus line-up

Android One in 2014 was assumed to be the poor man’s Google Nexus, expected to revolutionise the budget smartphone segment.
 

Virat Kohli trolled on Facebook over PV Sindhu's ‘I hate my coach’ Gopichand video

PV Sindhu honoured coach Pullela Gopichand in the video and fans used the opportunity to indirectly troll India captain Virat Kohli.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indians fly to US to beat son’s wife

The three could face deportation back to India. Ms Gaind and her infant were put in a safe place, the sheriff's office said.

Trump family and associates to be in Russia meddling probe crosshairs

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Caribbean islands, Florida brace for fierce Category 4 Hurricane Irma

Irma, now packing 140 mph (220 kph) winds, also threatens the US East Coast and Florida (Photo: AFP)

US: Indian-origin woman beaten, tortured by husband, in-laws, rescued

Devbir Kalsi, his father Jasbir Kalsi and his mother Bhupinder Kalsi were arrested by police for beating and holding her captive Devbir’s wife Silky Gaind (Photo: Hillsborough County Sherrif’s office)

North Korea begging for war: US pushes for tougher sanctions after 6th nuke test

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham