World, America

Will testify Trump discussions openly, not Russian hacking case: Comey to Senate

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 9:38 am IST
The White House has also said it would not ‘invoke executive privilege to prevent James Comey from testifying.' 
Former FBI Director James Comey (Photo: AP)
 Former FBI Director James Comey (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former FBI Director James Comey has told the Senate intelligence committee he would not be constrained in discussing his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Senior United States Senator from North Carolina Richard Burr said he's spoken several times to Comey, who can be expected to talk in detail about his conversations with Trump when he testifies openly on Thursday before the committee.

He, however, is expected to abstain from discussing the ongoing federal Russia investigation, a Senate intelligence committee source said.

This development comes after Comey's discussions with Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the agency's probe into Trump’s campaigning ties with Russia.

Burr though has said he has not yet spoken to Mueller about Comey's expected testimony.

Burr also said that “former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn, a focus of the Russia probe, had turned over some of the documents to the Senate intelligence committee in response to a subpoena they issued in May.”

The White House has also said it would not ‘invoke executive privilege to prevent Comey from testifying.’ 

Tags: james comey, michael flynn, us presidential election 2016, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors discover new kind of gene therapy to cure blood cancer

The treatment called CAR-T (kar-T) therapy involves altering some of a patient's own blood cells in the lab to contain a gene that targets cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple announces Siri-based speaker, to take on Amazon, Google

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California
 

Great loss for Indian football when Sunil Chhetri retires: Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine highlighted the importance of preserving 32-year-old Sunil Chhetri for the big games. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

Watch: Katrina is a goofball in this behind-the-scenes video from Jagga Jasoos set

A still from the video. This is the third film of the alleged couple; they were earlier seen together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Raajneeti'.
 

People who choose porn over real sex identify with a new sexual orientation

Psychologists say it's a way of masking insecurities and fear of intimacy (Photo: AFP)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Post London terror attack, Trump rakes up travel ban again, says it's what US needs

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Pathetic excuse: Trump criticises London's 1st Muslim mayor again over attacks

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo: AP)

US businessman booked for Pakistan trade

According to court documents and statements made in court, from at least 2012 to December 2016, Mr Khan and others were engaged in a scheme to purchase goods that were controlled under the export administration regulations and export those goods without a license to Pakistan.(Representational Image)

Disgruntled worker shoots dead 5 in US

The business, Fiamma, makes awnings for recreational vehicles. Mr Demings said the incident was being treated as a “workplace violence incident” and did not appear to have any links to terror.(Representational image)

Donald Trump’s priority is protecting US

President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham