World, America

Indian-origin couple shot dead by daughter's ex-boyfriend in US

PTI
Published May 6, 2017, 11:50 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 11:53 am IST
Mirza Tatlic, 24, fatally shot Naren Prabhu, a Silicon Valley tech executive, and his wife at their home in San Jose.
The suspect had been in a dating relationship with the victims adult daughter (File Photo)
 The suspect had been in a dating relationship with the victims adult daughter (File Photo)

Washington: An Indian-origin couple has been killed in the US in an apparent revenge attack by their daughter's ex-boyfriend who was eventually shot dead in a standoff with police.

Mirza Tatlic, 24, fatally shot Naren Prabhu, a Silicon Valley tech executive, and his wife at their home in San Jose, CBS San Francisco reported. Prabhu's daughter, who lives in another state, was not there.

"The suspect had been in a dating relationship with the victims adult daughter who was not home," San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

"The relationship ended last year. The suspect had a history of domestic violence and there was an active criminal restraining order," Garcia said. The incident had been reported by the 20-year-old son of Prabhu.

"When officers arrived at the home on Laura Valle Lane they saw an adult man deceased in the front doorway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers learnt from the adult son that his mother and 13-year-old brother along with the suspect were still inside the house," police said.

A standoff quickly developed with the suspect and a SWAT team was called in.

"As officers were setting up contain and arrest teams, the suspect released the 13-year-old boy," Garcia said, adding that the suspect refused to surrender.

Officers then went into the house and found the two deceased victims and the dead suspect, Garcia said.

Tags: indian-origin couple, ex-boyfriend, naren prabhu
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan bowlers will fire against India in Champions Trophy, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi pointed out that the Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had achieved success against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Kashmiri wins 2016 Wisden-MCC Cricket 'Photograph of the Year' award

Every year MCC publishes a book titled Wisden Cricketer Almanack and this year will include Majeed's picture. (Photo: Facebook/SaqibMajeed)
 

Cassini finds 'the big empty' between Saturn and its rings

Cassini is expected to make a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet before making a death plunge into the gas giant in September.
 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump's Saudi visit shows he wants strong ties with Muslims

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Johnson & Johnson asked to pay Virginia woman USD 110.5 million

The company has said that it would appeal and disputed the scientific evidence behind the plaintiffs' allegations. (Photo:AP)

Death count marches upward to 38 amid Venezuela unrest

Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night. (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia, US in talks on billions in arms sales: report

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Michelle Obama accidentally tweets former White House staffer's number

Former US first lady Michelle Obama. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham