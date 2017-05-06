World, America

Michelle Obama accidentally tweets former White House staffer's number

AP
Published May 6, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 8:26 am IST
The telephone number of a former White House staffer was shared on the @MichelleObama Twitter account on Friday.
Former US first lady Michelle Obama. (Photo: AP)
Washington: Having former first lady Michelle Obama tweet your telephone number is one way to get a lot of attention.

Michelle Obama has 7.67 million Twitter followers. The telephone number apparently belongs to Duncan Wolfe, a former White House creative digital strategist.

The tweet was quickly taken down. Calls were met with "I'm not available right now" and a mailbox full notification.

An official who works for the Obamas says it was an accident and her account was not hacked.

Michelle Obama and other celebrities were in New York City yesterday to celebrate National College Signing Day, which encourages high school students to seek higher education.

Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

