World, America

Donald Trump's Saudi visit shows he wants strong ties with Muslims

PTI
Published May 6, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Sajid Tarar, Pakistani-American Trump supporter, said decision to visit Saudi reflected that he wasn't against Islam, but terrorists.
US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: Donald Trump's decision to make Saudi Arabia the first stop for his maiden overseas trip shows the US President's strong desire to build robust ties with the Islamic world and work with Muslim leaders to defeat radical terrorists, a top Trump supporter has said.

Sajid Tarar, a Pakistani-American Trump supporter, said Trump's decision to visit Saudi Arabia reflected that he was not against Islam, but terrorists.

"It is a huge thing that he's starting his first trip from Saudi Arabia. It reflects his will (to improve relationship with the Muslim world)," Tarar, founder of the
Muslim Americans for Trump said.

Tarar was one of the few selected religious leaders invited by the White House on Thursday for the President's National Prayers Day address in the Rose Garden wherein he announced to make Saudi Arabia his first destination of his
maiden overseas trip.

"It is a very positive sign that he's starting from Saudi Arabia, then going to Israel. So, this reflects his will and his determination to fight ISIS, to change the Middle East," Tarar said, noting that during his campaign, Trump repeatedly said that he wanted to learn where the hatred is coming from.

Tarar rued that leaders of the Muslim world were not playing a very positive role in this fight against radical Islamic terrorism.

"No, so far they are not. But at the same time, what is going on in international arena right now is the issue with Yemen; is issue with Iran," he said, adding that they are the two continuous threats to Saudi Arabia.

Tarar, who was one of the first and among the few Muslim Americans to have supported Trump during his election campaign, asserted that the US President's decision to visit Saudi Arabia reflected that he was not racist against Islam.

"He's against terrorists. During his campaign, he was continuously telling that he's not against the religion. He's against the terrorism. He's against the terrorists, which in last eight years, the previous administration was hesitant to
accept that extremists are a threat. They were ignoring it," he alleged.

"They (the previous administration) were pushing under the rug," Tarar alleged Trump will visit Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia in his first foreign trip as president this month.

He will end his trip in Brussels with a visit to NATO on May 25, followed by a meeting at the G7 summit in Sicily.

Tags: donald trump, us president, muslim leaders, saudi visit
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan bowlers will fire against India in Champions Trophy, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi pointed out that the Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had achieved success against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Kashmiri wins 2016 Wisden-MCC Cricket 'Photograph of the Year' award

Every year MCC publishes a book titled Wisden Cricketer Almanack and this year will include Majeed's picture. (Photo: Facebook/SaqibMajeed)
 

Cassini finds 'the big empty' between Saturn and its rings

Cassini is expected to make a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet before making a death plunge into the gas giant in September.
 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Johnson & Johnson asked to pay Virginia woman USD 110.5 million

The company has said that it would appeal and disputed the scientific evidence behind the plaintiffs' allegations. (Photo:AP)

Death count marches upward to 38 amid Venezuela unrest

Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night. (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia, US in talks on billions in arms sales: report

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Michelle Obama accidentally tweets former White House staffer's number

Former US first lady Michelle Obama. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump signs USD 1 trillion spending bill, keeps government open

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham