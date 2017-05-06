World, America

Donald Trump signs USD 1 trillion spending bill, keeps government open

AP
Published May 6, 2017, 8:07 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 8:07 am IST
Trump also wants a huge military buildup matched by cuts to popular domestic programs and foreign aid accounts.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump signed his first piece of major legislation on Friday, a $1 trillion spending bill to keep the government operating through September.

The bill cleared both houses of Congress this week and Trump signed it into law behind closed doors at his home in central New Jersey, well ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for some government operations to begin shutting down.

But other budget battles lie ahead as the White House and Congress hammer out a spending plan for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Republicans praised $15 billion in additional Pentagon spending obtained by Trump, as well as $1.5 billion in emergency spending for border security, though not for the wall he has vowed to build along the US-Mexico border to deter illegal immigration.

Trump also wants a huge military buildup matched by cuts to popular domestic programs and foreign aid accounts.

Republicans and Democrats who negotiated the measure Trump signed Friday had successfully defended other accounts Trump had targeted for spending cuts, such as foreign aid, the Environmental Protection Agency, support for the arts and economic development grants, among others.

The sweeping, 1,665-page bill also increases spending for NASA, medical research, and the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies.

Trump took to Twitter earlier this week to complain about the bipartisan process that produced the measure but later changed his tone and began highlighting the spending that was added for the military and for border security.

He advocated in one tweet for a “good shutdown” in September to fix the “mess” that produced the bill, but then appeared in the White House Rose Garden hours later to boast that the measure amounted to a big win for him.

In other areas, retired union coal miners won a $1.3 billion provision to preserve health benefits for more than 22,000 retirees. House Democrats won funding to give Puerto Rico’s cash-strapped government $295 million to help ease its Medicaid burden.

Tags: donald trump, white house, house democrats
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
 

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

The Redmi 4 was launched as the Redmi 4X in China in February 2017 along with the Mi 5c.
 

Video: Two adult giraffes fight ferociously for female attention

The two giraffes in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park in South Africa fight fiercely in the jungle to stamp their dominance and the leader in the area. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya blessed with a baby girl

DQ married Amal Sufiya in 2011.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump’s 5-nation tour to forge ties

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

UN owes India $55 million for peacekeeping

The UN owes India $55 million for peacekeeping operations, the second highest amount, followed by $53 million to Bangladesh and $41 million to Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Family kicked off jet over kid’s seat

Brian Schear arguing with a flight staff

Baby poses for picture with mother’s IUD

The photo has been shared over 70,000 times.

Indian-origin minister Harjit Sajjan’s cartoon offends Sikhs in Canada

Sajjan, 46, recently faced a lot of flak and apologised publicly for overstating his role in Operation Medusa, a pivotal 2006 battle in Afghanistan, while speaking during his India visit last month. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham