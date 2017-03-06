 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped six wickets (6/63) to end Australian innings for 276 on Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja takes 6, Australia all out for 276
 
World, America

US hate crime: Sikhs in Washington express concern, fear; FBI joins probe

ANI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 10:52 am IST
The FBI has joined the investigation into the shooting of a Sikh man by a partially- masked gunman.
Men and women, including a man wearing a "USA" sweatshirt, attend Sunday services at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington. (Photo: AP)
 Men and women, including a man wearing a "USA" sweatshirt, attend Sunday services at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington DC: Alarmed by incidents of the recent killings of Indian citizens in the United States, the Sikh community in Washington D.C. has expressed their concerns and conveyed the need to prevent such incidents and protect the Indian community.

"The Sikh community in United States is saddened by the incident in Kent Washington. A Sikh gentleman was shot in the arm. He was told to "go back to your own country. That has really created a heightened sense of alert and concern throughout the United States. It's the similar situation," said Dr. Rajwant Singh, Founder and Chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education.

Asserting that there is deep concern for the safety of the community members, Singh said it's very important that the national leadership comes forward and make a very powerful and strong statement against these kinds of hateful acts.

"Our heart goes to all the people who have faced similar circumstances. An Indian-American was killed in Kansas just few days ago and the Jewish community has seen the rise of threats against the community and their centres. So this is not the American that we have always felt so proud of. We feel America is a great country but there are some fringe elements who have now come out and they are trying to create hate among communities and against minorities," he added.

Read: Hate crime: FBI joins probe into Sikh man's shooting

"We need to have a leadership of this country.a political leadership to come out strongly and speak against these kinds of hateful acts. The law of enforcement agencies needs to take a strong action to allay the fears and concerns of the Sikh community throughout United States," Singh said.

Meanwhile, The FBI has joined the investigation into the shooting of the Sikh man by a partially- masked gunman, who shouted "go back to your own country", in a suspected hate crime.

"The Seattle FBI is assisting the Kent Police Department through a joint investigation of the shooting incident. "The FBI remains committed to investigating crimes that are potentially hate-motivated and we continue to work with all our community partners in the Seattle area," said FBI Seattle Spokesperson Ayn Dietrich.

Ravi Singh, a Washington resident said it is important to recognize that their community is ready to engage in talk and reach across and speak to other communities.

"In a way, I think this is critical for South Asians to recognize that we need to work together. We should ensure that we have a larger voice together," he added.

Another Washington resident Bhai Gurdarshan Singh said the country needs leadership this moment when there is a lot of attacks on the immigrants.

"This moment is a little bit scary post 9/11. There is a lot of backlash which is going on against the Sikhs and the Indian community. We want to make sure that the government is a strong force behind condemning these attacks which have been happening," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna has conveyed the need to prevent such incidents in America and protect the Indian community to the state authorities.

"Amb @NavtejSarna convyd r deep concerns to US Gov on recent tragic incidents involving Hardish Patel & Deep Rai (sic)," Indian Embassy in the US tweeted on Sunday.

"Amb @NavtejSarna underlined need to prevent such incidents and protect Indian community(sic)," it added.

The State Department, on behalf of the US Government, expressed condolence and assured they are working with all agencies concerned to ensure speedy justice.

Earlier, the US embassy in Delhi also condemned the shooting.

"The United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes people from across the world to visit, work, study and live. US authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case, though we recognise that justice is small consolation to families in grief," the US charge d'affaires said in a statement.

On Thursday, 43-year-old Harnish Patel, a store owner in the US, was shot dead outside his home, just days after Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in Kansas in an apparent 'hate crime' shooting.

39-year-old, Deep Rai, a Sikh man, was shot and wounded outside his house by a partially-masked gunman in the US who shouted "go back to your own country", in another suspected hate crime.

According to the Washington Post, the victim was working on his vehicle outside his home in the city of Kent on Friday when he was approached by a stranger, who walked up to the driveway.

There was an altercation, and the gunman - a stocky, 6-foot-tall white man wearing a mask over the bottom part of his face - said "Go back to your own country" and pulled the trigger. An argument ensued, and the suspect, wearing a mask, told him to go back to his homeland, the victim said. The victim told police the man then shot him in the arm.

According to the local police, the Sikh man sustained "non life-threatening injuries" and they are "treating this as a very serious incident."

Tags: hate crime, sikh community, fbi

Related Stories

A 39 years old Sikh man was left injured after he was shot at Kent by an unknown man wearing a mask. (Representational image)

Indian-origin man shot in Seattle: US Sikh body seeks clarity on 'hate crime' angle

The Friends of US Congressional Caucus head Harpreet Singh also described the incident as a matter of concern for the whole community.
05 Mar 2017 1:12 PM
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Sikh man shot in Seattle out of danger, says Sushma Swaraj

The attacker shot the victim outside his home and allegedly shouted 'go back to your own country'.
05 Mar 2017 1:12 PM

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Disha, John, other stars' fashion sense is spot on
The fourth day of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival held in Mumbai on Saturday saw several celebrities making an appearance on it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day 4 of Khidkiyaan theatre festival was a star-studded affair
Numerous Bollywood celebrities came out in style for Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Shahid, Mira, other stars look elegant at Mandana Karimi's mehendi ceremony
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Chautha ceremony of Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty, who passed away on Wednesday, held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars attend Suniel Shetty's father Veerappa Shetty's Chautha
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been trying their absolute bests to ensure that they end up pulling off another blockbuster. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania all guns blazing!
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at day two of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Khidkiyaan: Radhika, Richa, Rajkummar, others dicusss theatre and more
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Happiness is still very personal': SRK welcomes KJo's twins

Shah Rukh Khan snapped with Karan Johar.
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 video: See from all angles

Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S8
 

India's tallest tricolour hoisted at Attari border

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

2017 Google, Apple, Samsung flagships will be very expensive

With top brands climbing the price chart, this gives other premium low-cost players such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei and a few more a great chance to win the hearts of high-end smartphone hunters who seek performance on a budget price.
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja takes 6, Australia all out for 276

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped six wickets (6/63) to end Australian innings for 276 on Day 3 of the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon is selling 32GB Space Grey iPhone 6 for Rs 28,999

Space Grey variant of Apple iPhone 6
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Hate crime: FBI joins probe into Sikh man's shooting

FBI said it would work with the Olathe Police Department and state and local partners regarding the investigation. (Photo: Representational Image)

Killing of Indian businessman in US may not be hate crime: Lancaster sheriff

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Victims, Roman Catholic Church spar over NY sex abuse bill

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Former British PM Tony Blair denies working for Trump’s envoy

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair (Photo: AP)

Make in India and Make in America not contradictory: Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister for Petroleum and Natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham