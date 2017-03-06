 LIVE !  :  After KL Rahul’s fine half-century, Cheteshwar Pujara’s fifty made sure India did not throw in the towel in the second innings of the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Pujara's fifty leads India's fightback
 
World, America

Indian-American man found dead in New Jersey, kin says ‘personal issue’

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
Sources have cautioned this crime shouldn't be construed as hate crime as all details are not available yet.
Sources here said the cause of the death was still unknown and the medical examiner’s office was investigating the incident which took place in Jersey city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Sources here said the cause of the death was still unknown and the medical examiner’s office was investigating the incident which took place in Jersey city. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Jersey: A 29-year-old Indian-American man was found dead in the US state of New Jersey, an incident which the family has described as a “personal issue”.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted Sunday that the Indian Consulate in New Jersey “has spoken to the father of the deceased in Massachusetts. He says this is a personal family tragedy”. More details were not immediately known.

Sources here said the cause of the death was still unknown and the medical examiner’s office was investigating the incident which took place in Jersey city. Consulate officials have reached out to the deceased’s family in Massachusetts and sources said the family has requested privacy, saying “it is a personal family matter”.

The sources strongly cautioned that the incident should not be seen as linked to a possible hate crime since all details are still not available and the family too has termed it as a personal issue.

Tags: indian american, hate crime, us
Location: United States, New Jersey, Jersey City

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should porn be included in sex education for children at school?

A boy questioned for sexual assault thought it was normal for girls to cry during sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These countries are desperately trying to get people to have more sex

Parsis in India were asked to
 

Kerala man wins over Rs 12 crores in life-changing lottery in UAE

Sreeraj Krishnan Kopparembil, from Kerala, has won a whopping Dirham 7 million (approx. Rs 12,71,70,000) in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw announced yesterday. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Out or not out? Virat Kohli falls to controversial LBW decision

Virat Kohli was confident that he had hit the ball before it went on to hit the pads. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Steve Smith pulls off an absolute blinder to dismiss KL Rahul

Just as Rahul looked set for another big innings, Smith pulled off an absolute blinder at first slip. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Nokia 3310 ‘Vladimir Putin’ version costs Rs 1,13,500

The new ‘Vladimir Putin’ avatar that the Nokia 3310 dons is dubbed as the Nokia 3310 Supremo Putin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief

Friday night's shooting was on the minds of many who gathered at a Sikh Temple in nearby Renton Sunday morning for worship. (Photo: AFP)

Hindu Americans oppose 'negative portrayal' of Hinduism by CNN

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)

Nearly accurate relationship status algorithm calls President Trump single

US President Donald Trump and former US President Barack Obama. (Photo: File)

US 'strongly condemns' North Korea missile launch: State Dept

People watch a TV news channel airing an image of North Korea's ballistic missile launch published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper (File Photo)

Panama bus crash kills at least 18, 33 injured

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham