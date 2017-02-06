World, America

US woman kicked off flight for showing ‘too much cleavage’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 6, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Brenda alleged that the attendants were looking for excuses to get her off the flight to make room for one more crew member.
Brenda, the passenger who claimed that she was deboarded because of her cleavage. (Photo: Twitter | @theGrio)
 Brenda, the passenger who claimed that she was deboarded because of her cleavage. (Photo: Twitter | @theGrio)

Florida: Brenda, a 21-year-old waitress alleged that she was deboarded from a Spirit Airlines flight scheduled from New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for showing ‘too much cleavage’.

Initially, the flight attendant accused her of being inebriated, but when she came off sober, they asked her to "cover up", Inside Edition reported.

"They asked me if I was drunk," Brenda recalled. "I said, 'No, I am fine.'"

It was then, Brenda says, that the issue of her exposing too much skin came up.

"They mentioned my body was too exposed and it was obvious it was my breasts and said, 'You need to cover up,'" she said.

She added, "I feel if I was smaller or someone with a smaller breast size, there would have been no issue."

Image shot by one of Brenda's co-passengers shot this to show if her clothes were in fact inappropriate. (Photo: Twitter | @OPENJAW)Image shot by one of Brenda's co-passengers shot this to show if her clothes were in fact inappropriate. (Photo: Twitter | @OPENJAW)

Brenda also alleged that the attendants were looking for excuses to get her off the flight to make room for one more crew member.

One of her co-passengers, Cathy Supp, who came out in support of Brenda, quipped, "The way they treated her was terrible."

Supp was also booted from the flight.

Commenting on the allegations, Spirit Airlines said, "The woman's cleavage played absolutely no role in her removal. The woman was removed because she was intoxicated and other passengers complained about her behaviour."

Her lawyer, Ken Padowitz, said, "Maybe Spirit Airlines should change their name to Mean-Spirited Airlines.”

Tags: slut shaming, spirit airlines, flight attendant, cleavage
Location: United States, Florida, Fort Lauderdale

Entertainment Gallery

Trust Bollywood actresses to put their best foot forward when it comes to being fashionably correct and that's exactly what they did during the reputed Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Lara, Pooja, others dazzle and shine at Lakmé Fashion Week grand finale
Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Tamannaah, Sunny, other stars set trends with their style
Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Daisy Shah and Padma Lakshmi were some of the star attractions on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive: Hrithik and Urvashi cosy up hand-in-hand; what's brewing?

Since the picture speaks for itself to a great extent, we leave the rest to your imagination.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls ‘Chinese’ Sourav Ganguly in cryptic tweet

Virender Sehwag trolled Sourav Ganguly in the most peculiar way, calling the former Team India captain 'Chinese'. (Photo: Twitter/ AFP)
 

Team India media manager Nishant Jeet Arora resigns

Nishant Jeet Arora resigned as Indian cricket team’s media manager. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Woman in Hyderabad walks away unconcerned after causing accident

The footage has shocked people (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Anushka, Diljit and Suraj are phenomenal in Phillauri's quirky trailer

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Video: Prince Harry bests William, Kate in London royal run

Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump to meet NATO leaders in Europe in May: White House

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Iran deal 'the worst' agreement ever negotiated: Trump

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump defends Putin, says many killed due to America's mistakes

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Iranian grad student returns to US after she was sent back

California student Sara Yarjani, right, is welcomed by her sister Sahar Muranovic after arriving at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo: AP)

'So-called judge' derided by Trump known for fairness, work with youth

Judge James Robart listening to a case at Seattle Courthouse. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham