World, America

US: Naked woman steals police car, leads them to 100mph long chase

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 6, 2017, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Police also said that they hit her with a ‘stun bag’ because they feared that she would run away.
The woman told cops that she had been sexually assaulted, before feeling away with their car. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The woman told cops that she had been sexually assaulted, before feeling away with their car. (Photo: Pixabay)

Eloy, Arizona: A naked woman has been accused of stealing a police car and leading the cops on a 100mph long chase before being brought under control by a ‘stun bag’, Arizona police have said.

According to a report in the Mirror, the woman told cops that she had been sexually assaulted, before feeling away with their car.

The incident took place at a petrol station after the authorities at the place informed police about a naked woman standing outside. Soon after reaching the spot, police tried to calm the woman down and cover her with a blanket. Instead she climbed into the car and sped off.

The cops then took help of a civilian’s car and chased her. They finally managed to confront her after an hour-long chase when the stolen car’s tyres were punctured by nail-studded strips laid down by the cops.

Police also said that they hit her with a ‘stun bag’ because they feared that she would run away. They also said that they are investigating the matter further and even probing the sexual assault claim made by the woman.

Tags: sexual assault, naked woman, car
Location: United States, Arizona

Lifestyle Gallery

Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bit of acknowledgment from folks would be nice: Sushant S Rajput on award drought

Sushant's 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' was one of the commercially successful films of 2016.
 

Shahid Kapoor calls himself Padmapati

Shahid teases Deepika while wishing her on her birthday.
 

Indian team selection meet delayed due to ‘logistical issues’

National team selection meet got delayed on Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru molestation draws strong response from Virat Kohli, watch video

Kohli said he feels ashamed to be a part of such a society. (Photo: PTI)
 

Right decision if MS Dhoni doesn't see himself in 2019 WC: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid feels that MS Dhoni got his timing of quitting captaincy right. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi unveils ultra-thin Mi TV 4, White bezel-less Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi TV 4
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No doubt Russia interfered in election, US intel chief says

Did Russian hacking sway the results? There’s no way for US agencies to know, said James Clapper, the director of national intelligence. (Photo: AP)

Russian officials celebrated Trump's win: report

Russian officials celebrated Trumps win: report

Hate crimes charges over live-streamed Chicago assault

Chicago prosecutors on Thursday, January 5, file hate crime and other felony charges against Tanishia Covington, Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, and Brittany Covington – accused of holding captive and assaulting a man with special needs in a racially charged attack broadcast live on Facebook. (Photo: AFP)

Trump selects former Seator Dan Coats for top intelligence post

If confirmed by the Senate, he would oversee the umbrella office created after 9/11 to improve coordination of US spy and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: AP)

Porn-addict US school principal stole nude images from pupils’ phones, held

Stephen Kyle Goodlett, 36, of Elizabethtown, was indicted on Wednesday in Louisville on federal charges of possessing and transporting child pornography. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham