US: Naked woman steals police car, leads them to 100mph long chase

The woman told cops that she had been sexually assaulted, before feeling away with their car. (Photo: Pixabay)

Eloy, Arizona: A naked woman has been accused of stealing a police car and leading the cops on a 100mph long chase before being brought under control by a ‘stun bag’, Arizona police have said.

According to a report in the Mirror, the woman told cops that she had been sexually assaulted, before feeling away with their car.

The incident took place at a petrol station after the authorities at the place informed police about a naked woman standing outside. Soon after reaching the spot, police tried to calm the woman down and cover her with a blanket. Instead she climbed into the car and sped off.

The cops then took help of a civilian’s car and chased her. They finally managed to confront her after an hour-long chase when the stolen car’s tyres were punctured by nail-studded strips laid down by the cops.

Police also said that they hit her with a ‘stun bag’ because they feared that she would run away. They also said that they are investigating the matter further and even probing the sexual assault claim made by the woman.