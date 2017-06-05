World, America

Many feared dead in Florida shooting, says Orange County Sheriff

AP
Published Jun 5, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
The sheriff’s office said there is no longer an active shooter and the situation is 'contained'.
Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to use caution. (Photo: Twitter/@OrangeCoSheriff)
 Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to use caution. (Photo: Twitter/@OrangeCoSheriff)

Orlando: Law enforcement authorities said there were ‘multiple fatalities’ following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its official Twitter account on Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the ‘situation’ has been contained. They said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings will make a statement ‘as soon as info is accurate.’

The sheriff’s office reported the situation is ‘contained,’ meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 am on Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to ‘use caution.’ A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.

Tags: florida shooting, orange county, people killed
Location: United States, Florida, Orlando

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE hotel follows 'office cat policy', hires 8 felines to help staff de-stress

Jannah Hotels and Resorts said that so far the cats have been employed at the hotel's head office located in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
 

Video: Brave man dives into moving car to save driver from having seizure

Dixon-resident Randy Tompkins saw a blue car driving into oncoming traffic and noticed that something was wrong with the driver and immediately jumped into save him. (Photo: Twitter/DixonPolice)
 

Video: Cow born with human head worshipped as incarnation of god in UP

Animal health experts rubbished the superstitious beliefs (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: US Man catches fish with bare hands, makes it look surprisingly easy

Robert directly baits the fish by using smaller fish as their feed and when they come to the surface he grabs them with his bare hands. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Watch: Tiger will remind you of a vintage Hrithik in Munna Michael trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US doesn't need India, France, China telling it what to do: Nikki Haley

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (Photo: AP)

CNN anchor mocks Indian-American spelling bee winner for pronouncing 'covfefe' wrong

California resident Vinay was being interviewed by CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo following her win last week at the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Photo: AP)

Russia's Vladimir Putin denies having compromising information on Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

Trump debuts on Washington social scene at theater gala

President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, speaks during the Ford's Theatre Annual Gala at the Ford's Theatre in Washington, Sunday. (Photo: AP)

London terror attacks: Trump asks people to stop being politically correct

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham