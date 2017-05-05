World, America

US House passes bill to repeal Obamacare

The American Health Care Act, which passed on a 217-213 vote in the House of Representatives now heads to the Senate.
Washington: The US House of Representativestoday passed a legislation aimed at repealing and replacing Obamacare, setting in motion an overhaul of the nation's healthcare system.

The American Health Care Act, which passed on a 217-213 vote in the House of Representatives now heads to the Senate. The American Health Care Act repeals the core elements of Obamacare, including its subsidies to help people get coverage, expansion of Medicaid, taxes and mandates for people to get coverage. In its place, the bill provides a new tax credit aimed at helping people buy insurance.

