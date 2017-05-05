World, America

Trump hails contribution of Indian-American to new healthcare plan

PTI
Published May 5, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 2:40 pm IST
One of the key architects of the new healthcare bill, Seema Verma was the only non-politician to be asked to speak from the podium.
Both Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence have hailed Verma for the important role she has played in the new healthcare plan. (Photo: AP)
 Both Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence have hailed Verma for the important role she has played in the new healthcare plan. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Indian-American Seema Verma, the key architect of the US' new healthcare bill, shared the podium with President Donald Trump who hailed her contribution in convincing several lawmakers on the need to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Verma as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is one of the highest ranking Indian-American in the Trump administration after Nikki Haley, who is the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

In this capacity Verma made innumerable trips to the Capitol Hill and many a times accompanied the Vice President Mike Pence convincing top American lawmakers on the need to fix the current healthcare system by repealing the existing Obamacare and replacing it with a new health care bill.

Considered to be one of the key architects of the new healthcare bill, Verma was the only non-politician to be asked to speak from the podium at the Rose Garden as speaker as Trump rejoiced the passage of the legislation by the US House of Representatives that repealed Obamacare and replaced it with a new one.

"Thank you, and congratulations to the President, the Vice President, the Speaker and all the Republican leadership and all the Republicans in the House, for what you did today," she said.

"I've spoken to a lot of moms across the country like me, and they are so concerned about the rising cost of health care, paying for expensive premiums and high deductibles, having an insurance card that they can't use because it's still unaffordable," Verma said.

"What happened here today was an important step towards addressing that problem. And for the Medicaid programme, I've working in the Medicaid programme for over 20 years. The Medicaid programme is our aged, our blind, pregnant moms, kids, disabled and the poor," she said.

"These are people that have no other place to go but the Medicaid programme and the status quo in the Medicaid programme is not acceptable. We can do better. And the big step that was taken today is a very important stride towards making that programme work better, towards giving governors the flexibility to design programmes that are innovative and actually improve health outcomes," Verma said.

"I'm so excited about this big step forward and I think it's a great day for our country. So thank you for everybody that was involved in this," she said in her brief remarks.

Both Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence have hailed Verma for the important role she has played in the new healthcare plan. "We will have great, great health care for everyone in our nation. We have an unbelievable country, unbelievable country," Trump said on the occasion.

Verma who now lives in Indiana, received her bachelor's degree in life sciences from the University of Maryland College Park in 1993. In 2001 she founded the health policy consulting firm SVC Inc.

The company has worked with state insurance agencies and public health agencies in preparation for the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), and assisted Indiana and Kentucky, as well as other states, in the design of Medicaid expansion programmes under the ACA. Verma established her reputation with her work on Indiana's redesigned Medicaid programme.

Tags: seema verma, indian-american, us healthcare bill, obamacare
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

Seema Verma signs an official document while accompanied byVice President Mike Pence, husband Sanjay, her son Shaan, and her daughter Maya, during a swearing in ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American Seema Verma to head top US healthcare agency

She would be heading the USD 1 trillion federal agency that provides health services to 130 million Americans.
15 Mar 2017 10:23 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
After the announcement on April 7, the winners of the National Awards 2017 finally collected their awards from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

National Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, other stars felicitated
Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan were among the celebrities who attended the Chautha ceremony held on Wednesday in Mumbai of late actor-politician Vinod Khanna who passed away on 27 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay respects to Vinod Khanna at Chautha ceremony
Shutterbugs spotted Bollywood stars as they stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Shahid, Saif-Kareena, Sushant-Kriti, other stars are a class apart
Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran and Jayam Ravi kicked off the 2017 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran, Jayam Ravi kick off SIIMA 2017 in Abu Dhabi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Confirmed! Fatima Sana Shaikh joins Aamir Khan's Thug Of Hindoston as leading lady!

Before locking Fatima’s name for the film, many other actress were considered for the role.
 

Reddit has a community of men that help others give up porn addiction

The Reddit group encourages people to acknowledge their problem just like other addiction groups and help cure it from there on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

After Priyanka, Sushant to fly down to Hollywood; debuts on the Kardashians' show

Priyanka Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and the Kardashian sisters.
 

Video: iPhone calculator has a 'secret' backspace

Users can simply swipe left of right on the calculator display panel to delete the last number they entered.
 

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions: Sachin Tendulkar, Twitterati hail Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Panr hammered 97 runs off 43 balls to power Delhi Daredevils to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Will Nokia announce India release date for 6, 5, 3 and 3310 next week?

All these Nokia phones were unveiled at the Mobile World Conference held in late February this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

India to get 55 million from UN for participation in peacekeeping operations

UN Under-Secretary-General for Management Yukio Takasu. (Photo: UN/Videograb)

Indian-American lawmakers vote against repeal of Obamacare

Raja Krishnamoorthi is a member of the US House of Representatives. (Photo: Twitter)

Donald Trump, Malcolm Turnbull move to clear air after tense phone call

Donald Trump, Malcolm Turnbull President Donald Trump with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during their meeting aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked in the Hudson River in New York (Photo:AP)

Venezuelans again take to streets as death toll jumps to 37

Protesters are demanding immediate presidential elections. (Photo: AP)

Trump announces first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham