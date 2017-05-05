Delta Air Lines apologise for 'booting' US family off flight

Following the United incident, Southwest Airlines Co said it would stop overbooking its flights.

Los Angeles: Delta Air Lines apologised on Thursday to customers, who were forced off its flight last month, and said it would refund them and provide additional compensation.

A video was posted online by Brian Schear on Wednesday, claiming that Delta "booted" him off a flight, along with his wife and two infants, due to overbooking.

"We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta," the company said in a statement on Thursday. The flight was departing from Maui to Los Angeles on April 23.

This comes nearly a month after United Continental Holdings Inc sparked outrage for dragging a passenger by his hands, out of an overbooked flight. However, the airline reached a settlement with the passenger last month.

American Airlines Group Inc also experienced its own public relations fiasco last month when a video went viral, showing an onboard clash over a baby stroller.