Delta Air Lines apologise for 'booting' US family off flight

REUTERS
Published May 5, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Brian Schear claimed that Delta 'booted' him off a flight, along with his wife and two infants, due to overbooking.
Los Angeles: Delta Air Lines apologised on Thursday to customers, who were forced off its flight last month, and said it would refund them and provide additional compensation.

A video was posted online by Brian Schear on Wednesday, claiming that Delta "booted" him off a flight, along with his wife and two infants, due to overbooking.

"We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta," the company said in a statement on Thursday. The flight was departing from Maui to Los Angeles on April 23.

This comes nearly a month after United Continental Holdings Inc sparked outrage for dragging a passenger by his hands, out of an overbooked flight. However, the airline reached a settlement with the passenger last month.

Following the United incident, Southwest Airlines Co said it would stop overbooking its flights.

American Airlines Group Inc also experienced its own public relations fiasco last month when a video went viral, showing an onboard clash over a baby stroller.

Tags: american airlines group, delta air lines, united continental holdings
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

