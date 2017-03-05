 LIVE !  :  India will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the second Test after they were bundled out for 189 in the first innings on Day 1. (Photo: AFP) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Hosts look to fight back
 
World, America

'Go back to your own country': Masked gunman shoots Sikh man in US

AP
Published Mar 5, 2017, 8:36 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 8:51 am IST
Police has contacted the FBI and other law enforcement agencies about the incident and they are looking for the gunman.
A Sikh man in Seattle suburb was shot at by an unidentified gunman, who asked him to leave the US. (Representational image)
 A Sikh man in Seattle suburb was shot at by an unidentified gunman, who asked him to leave the US. (Representational image)

Kent: Police in a Seattle suburb were looking for a gunman who shot a man in the arm and told him to "go back to your own country," the Seattle Times reported.

The victim – a 39-year-old man who observes the Sikh faith – told police that he was working in his driveway about 8 pm Friday when the unknown man came up to him, the Times reported. Male observant Sikhs often cover their heads with turbans, which are considered sacred, and refrain from shaving their beards. The faith comes from South Asia's Punjab region.

An argument ensued, and the suspect told him to go back to his homeland, the victim said. The victim told police the man then shot him in the arm, the newspaper reported.

The victim told police that the shooter is 6-foot-tall, white and has a stocky build. He said the man was wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Kent police told the newspaper that the agency has contacted the FBI and other law enforcement agencies about the incident.

"We're early on in our investigation," Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas said Saturday. "We are treating this as a very serious incident."

Jasmit Singh, a leader of the Sikh community in the nearby suburb of Renton, said he had been told the victim was released from the hospital, the Times reported.

"He is just very shaken up, both him and his family," Singh told the newspaper. "We're all kind of at a loss in terms of what's going on right now, this is just bringing it home. The climate of hate that has been created doesn't distinguish between anyone."

Sikhs have previously been the target of attacks in the United States. After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the backlash that hit Muslims across the country expanded to include Sikhs and their faith as well, with some assuming the sight of a long beard and turbaned head can only mean one thing.

Tags: sikh man, gunman, hate crime
Location: United States, Washington

Related Stories

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu to take up hate crime in US with Narendra Modi

Mr Naidu said that with repeated incidents, people from Telugu states residing in the United States were worried.
05 Mar 2017 2:56 AM
Harnish Patel, 43, the owner of a convenience store in Lancaster County, South Carolina, was found dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home on Thursday, coroner and police officials said. (Photo: Twitter)

Week after Kansas shooting, Indian-origin man shot dead outside US home

The 43-year-old victim, identified as Harnish Patel, was shot dead while returning home from work.
04 Mar 2017 12:49 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Science proves it: People pee in the pool

PhD student Lindsay Blackstock (left) and her supervisor, Xing-Fang Li, found telltale signs of urine in public swimming pools by looking for traces of artificial sweetener. (Image: University of Alberta)
 

The first on-site house has been printed in Russia

The first on-site house has been printed in Russia.
 

NASA spacecraft’s close call with Martian moon Phobos

MAVEN, with an elliptical orbit around Mars, has an orbit that crosses those of other spacecraft and the moon Phobos many times over the course of a year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Odisha: Human-monkey face-off results in road blockade in Odisha

(Representational image)
 

Sonam slams dailies for using unsavoury captions to describe her racy attire

Sona was candour personified.
 

Watch: Nathan Lyon’s delivery that completely deceived Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli did not offer a shot to a Nathan Lyon ball, thinking that it would go down the leg side. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump to sign new executive order on travel ban on Monday

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Obama spokesman refutes Trump's tapping allegation, calls it 'simply false'

Former US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP/File)

Nancy Pelosi lied about never meeting Russian envoy

US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. (Photo: AP)

US democrat Chuck Schumer’s photo with Putin emerges

Senator Chuck Schumer with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2003. (Photo via web)

Donald Trump accuses Obama of tapping his phones before election

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham