US: New law allows rapists to sue their victims who want an abortion

Little Rock, Arkansas: Under a new law passed in the US state of Arkansas, a rapist will be allowed to sue his victim if she expresses the desire to undergo an abortion. The law would apply to marital rape victims.

According to a report in the Independent, the act, which has not yet come into effect, will allow the rape victim's family to stop her abortion by suing the hospital.

The law will also ban second trimester abortions under the Unborn Child Protection From Dismemberment Abortion Act, making it possible for men to sue doctors who carry out the abortions for their wives.

The Arkansas Act 45 does not mention any clause for martial rape or incest -- allowing husbands to sue doctors or clinics who carry out abortions -- even in case of rape.

In case of any breach, the accused will be liable to punishment of USD10,000 fine or six years in prison.

"There is zero part of me that understands why a rapist or someone who got someone pregnant against their will, maybe incest, would have any right in that decision. I cannot wrap my brain around the fact that there would be anyone who thinks otherwise," said Karen Musick, the co-founder of Arkansas Abortion Support Network.