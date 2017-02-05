 BREAKING !  :  Sasikala Natarajan. Sasikala Natarajan all set to become next CM of Tamil Nadu: AIADMK
 
World, America

US: New law allows rapists to sue their victims who want an abortion

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 5, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
In case of any breach, the accused will be liable to punishment of USD10,000 fine or six years in prison.
The Arkansas Act 45 does not mention any clause for martial rape or incest -- allowing husbands to sue doctors or clinics who carry out abortions -- even in case of rape. (Photo: AFP)
 The Arkansas Act 45 does not mention any clause for martial rape or incest -- allowing husbands to sue doctors or clinics who carry out abortions -- even in case of rape. (Photo: AFP)

Little Rock, Arkansas: Under a new law passed in the US state of Arkansas, a rapist will be allowed to sue his victim if she expresses the desire to undergo an abortion. The law would apply to marital rape victims.

According to a report in the Independent, the act, which has not yet come into effect, will allow the rape victim's family to stop her abortion by suing the hospital.

The law will also ban second trimester abortions under the Unborn Child Protection From Dismemberment Abortion Act, making it possible for men to sue doctors who carry out the abortions for their wives.

The Arkansas Act 45 does not mention any clause for martial rape or incest -- allowing husbands to sue doctors or clinics who carry out abortions -- even in case of rape.

In case of any breach, the accused will be liable to punishment of USD10,000 fine or six years in prison.

"There is zero part of me that understands why a rapist or someone who got someone pregnant against their will, maybe incest, would have any right in that decision. I cannot wrap my brain around the fact that there would be anyone who thinks otherwise," said Karen Musick, the co-founder of Arkansas Abortion Support Network.

Tags: rape, rape survivor, pregnancy, abortion
Location: United States, Arkansas, Little Rock

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
The team of the film 'Mubarakan' held a bash at J W Marriott in Mumbai on Friday before they head to London for the next schedule of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team Arjun, Anil, Neha, Athiya, others party before London shoot
Sridevi launched actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar's single 'Kabhi Yaadon Mein' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi looks beautiful as she launches Divya's music video
Numerous Bollywood stars made an apperance at the premiere of 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, other stars come out for Disha-Amrya-Sonu's Kung Fu Yoga premiere
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook use may harm your mental, physical health: study

Often hitting likes, updating status on Facebook may be harmful to your mental and physical health.
 

Glenn Maxwell gatecrashes New Zealand press conference

A file photo of Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian teen discovers cheap way to make saltwater drinkable

By experimenting with a highly absorbent polymer, the teen discovered a cost effective way to remove salt from ocean water and turn it into fresh water.
 

Virat Kohli felicitated by Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Gymkhana

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (Photo: PTI)
 

Original images of LG G6 leaked out in the open

LG has given the new flagship a metal body with a dual camera on the rear panel.
 

WeChat users send 46 billion digital red packets over Lunar New Year

China has a long tradition of giving red packets during the Lunar New Year, which fell on Jan. 28 this
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump: US will win appeal of judge's travel ban order

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

'Do you think our country's so innocent?': Trump compares US to Putin's Russia

Trump has said that he does

Trump admin appeal judge’s ruling blocking immigration order

President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

'Get out of Texas, need to get rid of Indians': Asian family recieves letter

The incident happened in Fort Bend district, a suburb in Houston where the majority of the population is of South Asian origin. (Photo: AP)

Visa holders hurry to board flights as judge blocks Trump's travel ban

A woman offers legal services at the customs arrival area as demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive orders barring entry to the US by Muslims from certain countries march behind at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham