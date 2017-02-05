World, America

US girl, 4, dies after mom kicks her for not brushing teeth

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
Hernandez-Rivas is currently charged with first-degree child abuse and first-degree assault.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Washington: A four-year-old girl in the US has died after her mother allegedly kicked her in the stomach for not brushing teeth.

Iris Hernandez-Rivas, 20, called police to report finding her daughter Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez unresponsive in their home in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Hernandez-Rivas told police that her daughter had gone to the bathroom to take a shower and about 15 minutes later she found the girl lying face down in the bathtub, but waited an hour to call 911, Fox5 reported.

The little girl was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Once there, doctors discovered Nohely had multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma.

She was then taken to the Children's National Medical Centre in Washington DC in critical condition and later died.

Police said Hernandez-Rivas admitted kicking her daughter in the abdomen after becoming angry because Nohely had not brushed her teeth, the report said.

The woman told police that Nohely hit her head when she fell backwards into a wall after being kicked.

Hernandez-Rivas told police the girl suffered the bruises when she hit her with a belt several days earlier.

Hernandez-Rivas is currently charged with first-degree child abuse and first-degree assault.

Tags: child abuse, child welfare, iris hernandez-rivas, child protection services
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Gujarat: Congress workers garland Suresh Prabhu with black cloth, offer him lollipop

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bikaner college wary of boys getting girls' numbers, makes separate WhatsApp groups

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

World's oldest emoji discovered in a Slovakian legal document

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how running can have an adverse effect on your sex life

Running can make people feel strong and confident (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Heart-warming reunion of leopard with her cubs goes viral

The reunion was caught on camera (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump's request to reinstate travel ban denied by appeals court

President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US envoy eyes cuts to UN peacekeeping

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)

Iran welcomes US wrestling team after travel ban halted

U.S. free style wrestler Daniel Bergman, left, signs Iranian flags for Iranian boys during Takhti Wrestling Cup, on the Persian Gulf island of Kish, Iran. (Photo: AP)

US: New law in Arkansas allows rapists to sue victims who want an abortion

The Arkansas Act 45 does not mention any clause for martial rape or incest -- allowing husbands to sue doctors or clinics who carry out abortions -- even in case of rape. (Photo: AFP)

Trump: US will win appeal of judge's travel ban order

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham