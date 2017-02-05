World, America

Donald Trump's request to reinstate travel ban denied by appeals court

AP
Published Feb 5, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 4:03 pm IST
The Trump administration declared that a federal judge in Seattle overstepped his authority by temporarily blocking the ban nationwide.
President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
  President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked challengers of the ban respond to the appeal filed by the Trump administration late Saturday night, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon.

The Trump administration declared that a federal judge in Seattle overstepped his authority by temporarily blocking the ban nationwide. Now the higher court's denial of an immediate stay means the legal battles will continue for days at least.

Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco forcefully argued Saturday night that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States - an assertion that invokes the wider battle to come over illegal immigration.

"The power to expel or exclude aliens is a fundamental sovereign attribute, delegated by Congress to the executive branch of government and largely immune from judicial control," the brief says.

Earlier Saturday, the government officially suspended the ban's enforcement in compliance with order of the order of U.S. District Judge James Robart. It marks an extraordinary setback for the new president, who only a week ago acted to suspend America's refugee program and halt immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries the government said raise terrorism concerns.

Trump, meanwhile, mocked Robart, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, calling him a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" ruling "will be overturned."

"Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision," he tweeted.

Trump's direct attack recalled his diatribes during the campaign against the federal judge of Mexican heritage who oversaw lawsuits alleging fraud by Trump University, and may prompt some tough questions as these challenges rise through the courts.

But the government's brief repeatedly asserts that presidential authority cannot be questioned by judges once the nation's security is invoked.

Congress "vests complete discretion in the President" to impose conditions on alien entry, so Trump isn't legally required to justify such decisions, it says. His executive order said the ban is necessary for "protecting against terrorism," and that "is sufficient to end the matter."

The Justice Department asked that the federal judge's order be stayed pending resolution of the appeal, so that the ban can "ensure that those approved for admission do not intend to harm Americans and that they have no ties to terrorism."

The order had caused unending confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States, prompted protests across the United States and led to multiple court challenges. Demonstrations took place outside the White House, in New York and near his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was attending the annual American Red Cross fundraising gala.

"We'll win," Trump told reporters Saturday night. "For the safety of the country, we'll win."

The State Department, after initially saying that as many as 60,000 foreigners from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen had their visas canceled, reversed course on Saturday and said they could travel to the U.S. if they had a valid visa.

The department on Saturday advised refugee aid agencies that refugees set to travel before Trump signed his order will now be allowed in. A State Department official said in an email obtained by The Associated Press that the government was "focusing on booking refugee travel" through Feb. 17 and working to have arrivals resume as soon as Monday.

The Homeland Security Department no longer was directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by Trump's order from boarding U.S.-bound planes. The agency said it had "suspended any and all actions" related to putting in place Trump's order.

Hearings have also been held in court challenges nationwide. Washington state and Minnesota argued that the temporary ban and the global suspension of the U.S. refugee program harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

In his written order Friday, Robart said it's not the court's job to "create policy or judge the wisdom of any particular policy promoted by the other two branches," but rather, to make sure that an action taken by the government "comports with our country's laws."

The Justice Department countered that "judicial second-guessing of the President's national security determination in itself imposes substantial harm on the federal government and the nation at large."

Robart's order also imposes harm on U.S. citizens "by thwarting the legal effect of the public's chosen representative," it says.

Tags: donald trump, travel ban, ban on muslims, immigration ban
Location: United States, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Daisy Shah and Padma Lakshmi were some of the star attractions on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
The team of the film 'Mubarakan' held a bash at J W Marriott in Mumbai on Friday before they head to London for the next schedule of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team Arjun, Anil, Neha, Athiya, others party before London shoot
Sridevi launched actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar's single 'Kabhi Yaadon Mein' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi looks beautiful as she launches Divya's music video
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Artist left with 'half a penis' after losing 3-inches to botched surgery

He is convinced that this was a botched surgery (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook use may harm your mental, physical health: study

Often hitting likes, updating status on Facebook may be harmful to your mental and physical health.
 

Glenn Maxwell gatecrashes New Zealand press conference

A file photo of Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian teen discovers cheap way to make saltwater drinkable

By experimenting with a highly absorbent polymer, the teen discovered a cost effective way to remove salt from ocean water and turn it into fresh water.
 

Virat Kohli felicitated by Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Gymkhana

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (Photo: PTI)
 

Original images of LG G6 leaked out in the open

LG has given the new flagship a metal body with a dual camera on the rear panel.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US envoy eyes cuts to UN peacekeeping

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)

Iran welcomes US wrestling team after travel ban halted

U.S. free style wrestler Daniel Bergman, left, signs Iranian flags for Iranian boys during Takhti Wrestling Cup, on the Persian Gulf island of Kish, Iran. (Photo: AP)

US: New law allows rapists to sue their victims who want an abortion

The Arkansas Act 45 does not mention any clause for martial rape or incest -- allowing husbands to sue doctors or clinics who carry out abortions -- even in case of rape. (Photo: AFP)

Trump: US will win appeal of judge's travel ban order

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

'Do you think our country's so innocent?': Trump compares US to Putin's Russia

Trump has said that he does
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham