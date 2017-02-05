World, America

'Do you think our country's so innocent?': Trump compares US to Putin's Russia

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
When asked about Putin's history of violence, Trump indicated that the same could be said about the US too.
Trump has said that he does "respect" Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that respect does not mean they will get along and has sought Russian help in defeating the dreaded ISIS. (Photo: AP)
 Trump has said that he does "respect" Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that respect does not mean they will get along and has sought Russian help in defeating the dreaded ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has assured his Ukrainian counterpart to work with all parties to end bloodshed and restore peace along volatile Russia-Ukraine border, amid escalation in violence in the region.

"We will work with Ukraine, Russia, and all other parties involved to help them restore peace along the border," Trump said in his phone call with the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, according to the White House.

The White House said Trump had "a very good call" with Poroshenko to address a variety of topics, including Ukraine's long-running conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President first conversation with the new US leader, whose aim to improve relations with the Kremlin has alarmed Kiev while the nearly three-year-old conflict remains unresolved.

The discussion came during a sharp escalation in violence in the Russian-backed separatist east that has claimed 35 lives in the past week.

They discussed the potential for a meeting in the near future.

On Thursday, Trump has promised former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko that the US would not lift sanctions from Russia until it pulls out of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump has said that he does "respect" Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that respect does not mean they will get along and has sought Russian help in defeating the dreaded ISIS.

"I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world -- that's a good thing," Trump told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly in an interview, which is scheduled to air today.

I respect a lot of people but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him," Trump said. "He's a leader of his country," Trump said according to an excerpt released yesterday.

When asked about Putin's history of violence, the President indicated that the same could be said about the US too.

"There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" he asked.

Tags: donald trump, ukraine-russia border, russia, us
Location: United States, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glenn Maxwell gatecrashes New Zealand press conference

A file photo of Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian teen discovers cheap way to make saltwater drinkable

By experimenting with a highly absorbent polymer, the teen discovered a cost effective way to remove salt from ocean water and turn it into fresh water.
 

Virat Kohli felicitated by Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Gymkhana

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (Photo: PTI)
 

Original images of LG G6 leaked out in the open

LG has given the new flagship a metal body with a dual camera on the rear panel.
 

WeChat users send 46 billion digital red packets over Lunar New Year

China has a long tradition of giving red packets during the Lunar New Year, which fell on Jan. 28 this
 

Watch: Katrina turns hairstylist on Jagga Jasoos sets, gives Anurag Basu a haircut

Screengrabs from the video posted by Anurag Basu on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump admin appeal judge’s ruling blocking immigration order

President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

'Get out of Texas, need to get rid of Indians': Asian family recieves letter

The incident happened in Fort Bend district, a suburb in Houston where the majority of the population is of South Asian origin. (Photo: AP)

Visa holders hurry to board flights as judge blocks Trump's travel ban

A woman offers legal services at the customs arrival area as demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive orders barring entry to the US by Muslims from certain countries march behind at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. (Photo: AP)

Fraudster used Hillary Clinton for Manmohan State Department lunch

Indian-American hotelier Sant Singh Chatwal with Hillary Clinton. (Photo: PTI/File)

Some airlines board barred passengers after blow to Trump travel ban

Protesters on the street against President Donald Trump's travel restriction from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham