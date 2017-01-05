World, America

US: Sheriff offers to send inmates to build Trump's border wall

AP
Published Jan 5, 2017, 8:08 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 8:24 am IST
The Republican sheriff, offering labour to build the wall, has frequently spoken out against illegal immigration.
President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
Fall River: A sheriff who runs a Massachusetts jail is offering to send inmates to the US-Mexico border to help Republican President-elect Donald Trump build a wall there.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson on Wednesday announced an initiative called Project NICE, which stands for National Inmates' Community Endeavors.

He made the comments at Bristol Community College in Fall River during an inauguration address for his fourth six-year term as sheriff.

The Republican sheriff has frequently spoken out against illegal immigration. He says inmates from the Bristol County House of Correction in nearby Dartmouth could volunteer to help build the border wall or clean up disaster sites.

Hodgson was sworn in at the ceremony by Republican Gov Charlie Baker, who refused to support Trump during the presidential campaign and didn't vote for him.

Tags: donald trump, wall, bristol county, inmates community endeavors
Location: United States, Massachusetts, Fall River

