World, America

Indo-US ties will be even better under Trump: Ambassador Richard Verma

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 1:16 pm IST
Verma, who is on a six-day trip of Northeast India, arrived in Tripura capital Agartala on his maiden visit on Saturday.
US Ambassador to India Richard Verma. (Photo: PTI)
 US Ambassador to India Richard Verma. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: United States Ambassador to India Richard Verma has expressed confidence in the US-India relationship which he feels will gain much more significance under the incoming Trump administration.

Verma, who is on a six-day trip of Northeast India, arrived in Tripura capital Agartala on his maiden visit on Saturday. Verma said he is very optimistic about the development and future of US-India relations.

“During the last few years, it has been wonderful as the US President and the Indian Prime Minister wanted it (ties) to improve. It is important for peace, prosperity, and economic opportunity,” he said. His trip was focused on improving connectivity, economic connectivity, trade, investment, infrastructure, education and building connections between the people of India’s northeastern states and the United States.

He said that the US has arranged a two-day conference focusing on internal and regional connectivity at Kolkata to improve economic condition of people by providing opportunities of work.

Ambassador Verma during his visit went to the Sundari Temple, the Tripura State Museum and the Indo-Bangladesh border at the Akhaura integrated check post (ICP) to observe the beating retreat ceremony of the Indo-Bangladesh guards. He also called on Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and met the business community to discuss ways to improve bilateral trade and connectivity through Tripura.

Representatives from all the northeastern states, the Union Government, US consulate in India, Nepal and Bangladesh are likely to discuss ways to improve regional connectivity at a two-day conference on December 14 and 15 to be held at the US Consulate in Kolkata.

Tags: richard verma, indo-us ties, donald trump

Lifestyle Gallery

Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Someone in Madurai paid Rs 5 to public toilet by cheque in absence of change

The cheque had 'Public Toilet Madurai' written on it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Pic: Karan Johar has come up with an unique invite for Manish Malhotra’s birthday!

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar.
 

Bar scam casts long shadow on ex-minister’s son’s ‘filmy’ wedding

The wedding venue (Photo:Facebook)
 

Not Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to appear with Anushka Sharma on Koffee with Karan

Katrina will next be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Jagga Jasoos' alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
 

UAE-based Indian girl wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh's Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter/Kehkashan Basu)
 

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

India, US defence relationship is the closest ever: Ashton Carter

US Defence Secretory Ashton Carter to visit India next week (Photo: AP)

Cuba to ban naming monuments after Castro in bid to avoid personality cult

Cuban leader and guerrilla revolutionary Fidel Castro. (Photo: AP)

Up to 40 feared dead in inferno at California rave party

Firefighters assess the scene where a deadly fire tore through a late-night electronic music party in a warehouse in Oakland, California, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.

100,000 New Yorkers sign petition to send Melania Trump out of New York

Melania Trump (Photo: AP)

4 major world cities pledge to eliminate diesel vehicles

The mayors of dozens of the world's largest cities are meeting in Mexico City this week to exchange knowledge and discuss concrete steps to achieve carbon emission-reducing goals. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham