Indo-US ties will be even better under Trump: Ambassador Richard Verma

Washington: United States Ambassador to India Richard Verma has expressed confidence in the US-India relationship which he feels will gain much more significance under the incoming Trump administration.

Verma, who is on a six-day trip of Northeast India, arrived in Tripura capital Agartala on his maiden visit on Saturday. Verma said he is very optimistic about the development and future of US-India relations.

“During the last few years, it has been wonderful as the US President and the Indian Prime Minister wanted it (ties) to improve. It is important for peace, prosperity, and economic opportunity,” he said. His trip was focused on improving connectivity, economic connectivity, trade, investment, infrastructure, education and building connections between the people of India’s northeastern states and the United States.

He said that the US has arranged a two-day conference focusing on internal and regional connectivity at Kolkata to improve economic condition of people by providing opportunities of work.

Ambassador Verma during his visit went to the Sundari Temple, the Tripura State Museum and the Indo-Bangladesh border at the Akhaura integrated check post (ICP) to observe the beating retreat ceremony of the Indo-Bangladesh guards. He also called on Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and met the business community to discuss ways to improve bilateral trade and connectivity through Tripura.

Representatives from all the northeastern states, the Union Government, US consulate in India, Nepal and Bangladesh are likely to discuss ways to improve regional connectivity at a two-day conference on December 14 and 15 to be held at the US Consulate in Kolkata.