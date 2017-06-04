Video: Panic at London restaurant as terror attacks unfolded

Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated and kept in a group with police on Upper Thames Street following an incident in central London, Saturday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: A 38-second cellphone video that was shot inside an unidentified restaurant captured the terror and panic among people as the attack in London unfolded early Sunday morning.

The attack took place in central London's Borough Market and 19-century London Bridge across River Thames. Six people have been killed and at least 22 injured in the attack that comes just days ahead of the UK elections.

The much chaotic video shows officials urging people to 'stay down' as they watch Saturday night revellers cowering behind tables and benches. Many people are seen lying down on the floor of the restaurant as police entered the place asking hurrying people to get down immediately.