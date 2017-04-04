World, America

Trump administration announces steps against H-1B visa fraud

REUTERS
Published Apr 4, 2017, 8:36 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Trump had promised to end the lottery system for H1B visas, which gives each applicant an equal chance at 65,000 positions.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US Department of Homeland Security announced steps on Monday to prevent the fraudulent use of H-1B visas, used by employers to bring in specialised foreign workers temporarily, which appeared to fall short of President Donald Trump's campaign promises to overhaul the programme.

A White House official said Trump may still do more on the programme. Trump had promised to end the lottery system for H-1B visas, which gives each applicant an equal chance at 65,000 positions each year.

Lobbyists for businesses who rely on H1-B visas, commonly used by the tech sector, had expected Trump to upend the lottery in favour of a system that prioritised workers who are highly skilled and would be highly paid in the United States.

The lottery for fiscal year 2018 opened on Monday without changes.

The start of the lottery was seen by those watching the issue as the unofficial deadline for the Trump administration to enact H-1B visa reform, and the failure to meet that deadline signals that Trump's promised overhaul of the system may be off the table or long delayed.

"More oversight is a good start, but employers can still use the programme legally to depress wages and replace American workers. That falls short of the promises President Trump made to protect American workers," said Peter Robbio, a spokesman for Numbers USA, a Washington-based group that advocates for limiting immigration into the United States.

The Trump administration has taken other steps to crackdown on H-1B visa abuse, such as issuing a Justice Department warning to employers and announcing plans to increase transparency on applicants.

"These are important first steps to bring more accountability and transparency to the H1B system," a White House official said. "The administration is considering several additional options for the president to use his existing authority to ensure federal agencies more rigorously enforce all aspects of the programme."

Tech companies rely on the programme to bring in workers with special skills and have lobbied for an expansion of the number of H-1B visas awarded.

Proponents of limiting legal immigration, including Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller, have argued the programme gives jobs that Americans could fill to foreign workers at a less expensive cost.

The measures announced by DHS on Monday focus on site visits by U.S. authorities to employers who use H-1B visas.

In future site visits, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agents will investigate incidents where an employer's basic business information cannot be validated; businesses that have a high ratio of H-1B employees compared with U.S. workers; and employers petitioning for H-1B workers who work off-site.

Tags: homeland security department, h1b visas, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna

H-1B system needs 'common sense' reforms: Indian-American Congressman

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said, many Americans believe the H1B visa programme needs to be reformed.
30 Mar 2017 11:33 AM
Congressman Darrell Issa insisted that his move would bring the best talents to the US and help fix the flaws in the existing H-1B system. (Photo: AP)

Trump backing H-1B reform bill may hurt Indian IT firms in US: lawmaker

The lawmaker from California called for fixing the system and removing the country-based caps.
28 Mar 2017 8:17 AM

Entertainment Gallery

While Salman Khan and his family were snapped returning to Mumbai after their recent vacation in Maldives, several other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and family return from Maldives vacation, other stars also get snapped
Karan Johar, who recently welcomed his twin babies home, hosted a bash for his B-Town friends late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After welcoming twins home, Karan Johar hosts bash for B-Town friends
The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh, held a screening of their upcoming production 'Begum Jaan' on Sunday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bhatts host screening of Begum Jaan, Shraddha, Aditya, others watch film
Parents and friends of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee came together to pay tribute to her and also launch her last short film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parents, friends remember Pratyusha Banerjee on first death anniversary
After controversially quitting the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after his spat with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover brought his popular characters from the show on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol' that was shot on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil brings popular characters to Indian Idol
When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ravi Shastri wants Champions Trophy to be scrapped

"If you ask me about the last 10-12 World Cups (winners), I will tell you, (but) you ask me (about) the last three Champions Trophy (winners) - I don't know. The last one (in England in 2013) I will tell, because India won," said Ravi Shastri. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US immigration officials detain prostitute who gave Google executive fatal drug shot

Tichelman was released after serving about half her sentence, with time off for good behavior. (Representational Image)

US teen pleads guilty to 2015 Islamic State plot to kill pope

Pope Francis

Mexican newspaper Daily closes over lack of security

Breach is the third reporter murdered in one month in Mexico, the third most dangerous country in the world for journalists. (Photo: Representational Image)

Uber using psychological tricks to see drivers work

Uber has developed an algorithm that sends drivers their next fare opportunity before their current ride is over in an attempt to tempt them to work long.

Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner visits iraq, ISIS tops agenda

Jared Kushner
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham