Pro-ISIS group releases 'kill list' with 8000 Americans including Trump

A pro-ISIS group on Monday released a ‘kill list’ with names and addresses of over 8000 Americans on it, including that of US president Donald Trump.

The list which was posted in a viral video by ‘United Cyber Caliphate’ contains the name and addresses of 8,786 individuals, reported Daily Mail.

The ‘Caliphate’ in a video message to lone wolf attackers said, 'Kill them wherever you find them.' Similarly, they also threatened the United States and President Trump.

Pointing out the message to the United States and to President Donald Trump, the video said: “Know that we continue to wage war against you. Know that your counter attacks only make us stronger. The UCC will start a new step in this war against you. So expect us soon Insha Allah!”

However, this isn’t the first time that the pro-ISIS group has released a kill list, with this now becoming a common practice for the group.

United Cyber Caliphate was formed in April 2016.

In April last year 43 Americans with ties to government in the State Department, Department of Homeland Security and departments of defense, energy, and commerce were also named by the group.

That list included only phone numbers and zip codes, however, and not specific addresses like the most recent one released over the weekend.

The ISIS group, earlier on social media network Telegram had warned USA stating that “You are our primary goal”.

It had said in a message, “Your system failed to tackle our attacks. Now we will crush you again.”

The same month they also released a list of 3,600 New York citizens to target.