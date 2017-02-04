World, America

US suspends travel ban after judge put on hold Trump executive order

AFP
Published Feb 4, 2017, 9:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 9:30 pm IST
The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas 'provisionally revoked'.
A woman takes part in a protest march, against US President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries entering the US. (Photo: AP/File)
 A woman takes part in a protest march, against US President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries entering the US. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: US authorities on Saturday suspended President Donald Trump's controversial ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries, following a court ruling that blocked its enforcement.

"We have reversed the provisional revocation of visas," a US State Department spokesman said. The department had said some 60,000 travel visas had been revoked in compliance with the president's recent executive order.

"Those individuals with visas that were not physically cancelled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid," the official said.

The official added that the Trump administration is "working closely with the Department of Homeland Security and our legal teams" pending a full review of a complaint filed by Washington state's attorney general, which filed one of several legal challenges to the measure.

The Department of Homeland Security, in a separate statement on Saturday wrote: "In accordance with the judge's ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the executive order."

It added: "DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure," but said that US Department of Justice officials would launch an appeal "at the earliest possible time" to reinstate the ban, which the Trump administration believes "is lawful and appropriate."

"The order is intended to protect the homeland and the American people, and the President has no higher duty and responsibility than to do," the DHS statement said.

Trump meanwhile lashed out at a court ruling suspending the controversial ban affecting travelers from seven Muslim countries dismissing it as "ridiculous" and vowing to get it overturned.

The order, issued late Friday by Seattle US District Judge James Robart, is valid across the United States, pending a full review of a complaint filed by Washington state's attorney general.

The travel restrictions, which went into effect a week ago, have wreaked havoc at airports across America, sparked numerous protests and left countless people hoping to reach the United States in limbo.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Trump wrote in a flurry of early morning tweets.

Tags: donald trump, state department, justice department, visas
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, talks to reporters as Solicitor General Noah Purcell, second from right, looks on, following a hearing in federal court in Seattle. (Photo: AP)

Trump dismisses 'ridiculous' court ruling suspending travel ban

The State Department said that up to 60,000 people from the seven targeted countries had their visas canceled as a result of the order.
04 Feb 2017 8:11 PM
Protesters on the street against President Donald Trump's travel restriction from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)

Some airlines board barred passengers after blow to Trump travel ban

Tech companies, which rely on talent from around the world, have been outspoken in their opposition to the Trump administration's policies.
04 Feb 2017 7:55 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Katrina turns hairstylist on Jagga Jasoos sets, gives Anurag Basu a haircut

Screengrabs from the video posted by Anurag Basu on Twitter.
 

Exclusive: Tabu visiting Dutt biopic set to check on her character's portrayal?

Along with Tabu, several other actresses linked to Sanjay Dutt could be portrayed in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives wicketkeeping tips to students at Virender Sehwag’s school

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was a special guest at the Sehwag International School, was seen giving batting and wicketkeeping tips to some of the students there. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Sonam makes first public appearance with alleged beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand at India Art Fair 2017
 

Harbhajan Singh implores Karnataka govt to save the tiger

Harbhajan had previously praised the Karnataka government for conserving tigers in the state. (Photo: AFP)
 

China: Nightmare ensues as teenager thrown off joyride, dies

Screenshot from video shows one of the onlookers trying to revive her. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Some airlines board barred passengers after blow to Trump travel ban

Protesters on the street against President Donald Trump's travel restriction from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)

On foreign policy, Trump still speaking campaign language

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Trump's pick for Army secretary pulls out of consideration

President Donald Trump's nominee for US Secretary for Army, Vincent Viola. (Photo: AP)

Brooklyn child rapist nabbed after abusing girlfriend’s daughters for 2 years

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

No title perhaps, but Ivanka Trump is playing key administrative role

President Donald Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, waves as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham