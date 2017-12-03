search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli brought up his record sixth Test double hundred as he and Rohit Sharma continue to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers on Day 2 of the third Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 2: India lose Ashwin after smog interruption
 
World, America

US: 3-yr-old goes missing from bed, cops believe body found in creek

REUTERS
Published Dec 3, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Mother's live-in boyfriend was arrested in connection with the child's disappearance, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said.
Mariah was reported missing from her bedroom on Monday, which led to a massive multi-agency search that also included hundreds of volunteers. (Photo: Facebook/Onslow County Sheriff Office)
 Mariah was reported missing from her bedroom on Monday, which led to a massive multi-agency search that also included hundreds of volunteers. (Photo: Facebook/Onslow County Sheriff Office)

North Carolina: A body believed to be of a 3-year-old North Carolina girl who was missing for six days was found in a creek on Saturday night, a day after the mother's live-in boyfriend was arrested in connection with her disappearance, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said.

A child's body, "strongly believed to be that of Mariah Woods" was found in a creek in neighboring Pender County, Onslow County deputies said in a statement.

Mariah was reported missing from her bedroom on Monday, which led to a massive multi-agency search that also included hundreds of volunteers.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and to verify the girl's identity, the statement said.

Onslow County deputies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested Earl Kimrey, 32, who was held on bond of more than $1 million.

Officials said additional charges are possible against Kimrey, who was held on several charges including concealing a death and obstruction of justice.

Kimrey also faces burglary, felony, larceny and possession of stolen property charges, a statement issued by the FBI and Onslow deputies earlier on Saturday said.

The statement did not say whether Kimrey had obtained a lawyer.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led investigators to believe that Mariah was dead, even before the girl's body was found on Saturday night, they said.

Kimrey was the boyfriend of the Mariah's mother, Kristy Woods, local media reported.

Woods said she put her daughter to bed at around 11 pm on Sunday, and said her boyfriend saw the girl about an hour later when the child got up and he had told her to go back to bed, WRAL, an NBC affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina, reported.

The couple contacted the Onslow County Sheriff's Office early the next morning to say the girl had disappeared, officials said.

A days-long search ensued with hundreds of police officers, military troops and volunteers searching the rural area around the family's mobile home in Jacksonville.

Tags: north carolina girl, girl goes missing, child's body, mother's boyfriend arrested
Location: United States, North Carolina




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

The slider button now comes in Red colour, and we might see some pre-loaded Star Wars theme and ringtones on the device.
 

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

Earlier, WhatsApp launched the picture-in-picture mode (PiP), where users can now play YouTube videos directly within the app.
 

Serial record-breaker! Virat Kohli sails past Lara with 6th Test double ton

Virat Kohli sailed past Brian Lara’s record 5 Test double tons as captain as he brought up his sixth Test double ton in the span of last 17 months. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sri Lanka hit by Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay and Sadeera Samarawickrama forehead blow

When Murali Vijay tried to pull a short delivery on the first day of the third and final Test, it hit Sadeera Samarawickrama flush on crest of his helmet. He was immediately taken off the field and sent to the hospital for precautionary scans. (Photo: BCCI)
 

LIVE| IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 2: India lose Ashwin after smog interruption

Virat Kohli brought up his record sixth Test double hundred as he and Rohit Sharma continue to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers on Day 2 of the third Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli or Joe Root? Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed picks his favourite cricketer

arfraz Ahmed recently revealed that Team India captain Virat Kohli was one step ahead of England skipper Joe Root in terms of the fitness level.(Photo: AP / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US pulls out of UN's Global Compact on Migration, cites 'inconsistent' provisions

President Trump determined that the US would end its participation in the Compact process that aims to reach international consensus at the UN in 2018. (Photo: AP/File)

Jared Kushner advised Michael Flynn to contact Russia

A protester holds up a sign after Michael Flynn arrived at the US Federal Court in Washington on Saturday.

Tattoo leaves doctor in ‘ethical mess’

Tattoo “Do Not Resuscitate” confused doctors if they should honour the tattoo or save the patient. (Photo: Pixabay)

Indian-American journalist to run against Democrat in 2018 election

Vandana Jhingan, who is a journalist, will challenge Democrat Indian-American Raja Krishnamoorthi, 44, who was elected to the US Congress for the first time in 2017’s Congressional elections. (Photo: Facebook)

FBI arrest woman for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

The FBI was alerted to a dangerous substance at the home earlier this week, and discovered a bottle labelled
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham