Obama expected to sign Iran Sanctions Act extension into law: White House

REUTERS
Published Dec 3, 2016, 8:03 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 8:03 am IST
Iran had on Friday threatened to retaliate, saying it violated last year's deal with 6 major powers that curbed its nuclear program.
President of the United States Barack Obama. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: US President Barack Obama is expected to sign US legislation extending sanctions against Iran for 10 years into law, the White House said on Friday.

"We believe the Iran Sanctions Act extension is not necessary, but we also believe it won't interfere with the Iran deal," spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters at a daily press briefing. "I would expect the president to sign this piece of legislation."

The US Senate had passed the 10-year extension of sanctions against Iran on Thursday, sending the measure to the White House for President Barack Obama to sign into law and delaying any potentially tougher actions until next year.

Responding to the US Senate vote, Iran had on Friday threatened to retaliate, saying the extension of Iran Sanctions Act (ISA) violated last year's deal with six major powers that curbed its nuclear program.

The ISA was first adopted in 1996 to punish investments in Iran's energy industry and deter its alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons. The extension was passed unanimously on Thursday.

US officials said the ISA's renewal would not infringe on the nuclear agreement, under which Iran agreed to limit its sensitive atomic activity in return for the lifting of international financial sanctions that harmed its oil-based economy.

But senior Iranian officials took odds with that view. Iran's nuclear energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, who played a central role in reaching the nuclear deal, described the extension as a "clear violation" if implemented.

"We are closely monitoring developments," state TV quoted Salehi as saying. "If they implement the ISA, Iran will take action accordingly."

Tags: barack obama, iran sanctions act (isa), us senate
