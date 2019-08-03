World America 03 Aug 2019 Texas cop accidental ...
World, America

Texas cop accidentally shoots woman while aiming at dog barking at him

AP
Published Aug 3, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Police said the officer began backing up, then drew his gun and fired at the dog as it kept charging at him.
Authorities have not provided the officer’s name and Cook said he’s not sure when it will be released. (Representational Image)
 Authorities have not provided the officer’s name and Cook said he’s not sure when it will be released. (Representational Image)

Texas: A Texas police officer accidentally shot and killed a woman behind a shopping plaza when he fired repeatedly at a dog believed to be hers that was running at him, authorities said.

The officer and other emergency workers in the Dallas suburb of Arlington responded Thursday to a welfare check concerning the woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area behind the plaza. The barking dog, which residents said was small and resembled a beagle, ran toward the officer as he was calling out to the woman.

 

Police said the officer began backing up, then drew his gun and fired at the dog as it kept charging at him. The woman yelled out after the shots were fired, they said.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office, died at a hospital. The dog, which investigators think belonged to Brooks, survived.

People who live and work near where the shooting occurred said they often saw Brooks walking with her boyfriend and that the couple appeared to be homeless. They said the pair always had a dog with them.

Larry Hamilton told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he lives in a nearby apartment but was homeless for several years and knew Brooks. He described her as “a good-hearted person” who always made sure the dog was fed before she was. He said the dog was small and a mix between a beagle and Labrador retriever and didn’t appear to be aggressive.

Robert Baxter, a sales manager at a nearby auto dealership, said the dog resembled a beagle and was small to medium in size.

 “They typically walked down this way almost every day,” Baxter told the newspaper.

Arlington police Lt Christopher Cook said Friday that it’s not clear if Brooks was having a medical emergency before the shooting. Cook said investigators were reviewing body camera footage of the shooting and additional information was expected to be released later Friday, including how many shots the officer fired and how many times Brooks was struck.

Authorities have not provided the officer’s name and Cook said he’s not sure when it will be released.

...
Tags: us, texas, crime, murder, accidental shooting
Location: United States, Texas


Latest From World

Lee said that this move could ‘jeopardize’ bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan. (Photo: ANI)

Japan 'crossed line' by removing S Korea from 'white list': PM Lee

The scope of Wednesday’s ice melt is a number difficult to grasp. To understand just how much ice is being lost, a mere 1 billion tons — or 1 gigaton — of ice loss is equivalent to about 400,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, the Danish Meteorological Institute said. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt

The evidence against the owners of the sugar mills came to the fore during the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman in money laundering and income beyond means case. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan accountability court turns down NAB request to probe Nawaz

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Kim Jong Un won't 'disappoint me': Trump despite North Korea's missile tests

The US president has invested a huge amount of political capital in his attempt to persuade Kim to end his country's isolation and give up its nuclear arsenal. (Photo: File)

'Zero chance, it’s not for me': Michelle Obama on running for US President

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday put an end to calls for her to run for President stating that she believes the there are other ways to help the country. (Photo: File)

China no longer US' top trading partner as tariff war continues

As a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and China, imports from China to the US dropped by 12 per cent and America's export to China fell by 19 per cent, the daily said. (Photo: File)

Boeing plans more changes in 737 MAX after test finds new flaw: Report

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle. (Photo:AP)

US withdraws from nuclear missile treaty, says Russia 'responsible'

(Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham