World, America

Video: United flight engine erupts into flames at Denver airport; passengers flee

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 3, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Passengers on board tweeted about the incident and also posted photographs on social media.
The Denver International Airport said an investigation was ongoing and that all other flights were operating as scheduled. (Photo: Twitter)
 The Denver International Airport said an investigation was ongoing and that all other flights were operating as scheduled. (Photo: Twitter)

Denver: Minutes after landing at Denver International airport, the left engine of United flight 5869 burst into flames as passengers fled on the runway.

According to a Daily Mail report, passengers were evacuated on the runway and no injuries were reported as fire spilled onto the tarmac before the plane was doused with water.

The United flight, which took off from Aspen, Colorado at 1:31 pm landed approximately an hour later in Denver at around 2:21 pm. There were 59 passengers on board.

Passengers on board tweeted about the incident and also posted photographs on social media.

One of the passenger, @raiyansyed wrote “Quick and immediate response. First responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe.”

Similarly, another passenger Rabia Chaudary wrote, “Everyone is safe though shook. All our stuff is on the plane. Waiting for diaper bag, stroller, ID, all my personal items. (Sic)”

United Airways spokesperson said the plane 'experienced engine issues' after landing.

Denver International Airport tweeted, 'Arriving SkyWest flight 5869 was reported on fire, all passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. Denver Fire is on scene assessing.'  

The Denver International Airport said an investigation was ongoing and that all other flights were operating as scheduled.

Tags: denver international airport, united flight, passengers
Location: United States, Colorado, Denver

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: No 'air' in AI after air conditioning malfunctions onboard

Representational image (Photo: ANI)
 

More sex before fights is better says female Muay Thai fighter

The effect of having more sex on athletes has been highly debated (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung’s Note 7 resurrected as Galaxy Note Fan Edition

Apart from the new battery, the Note Fan Edition ditches the Samsung branding at the front to adapt to the newer Samsung design language.
 

West India vs India: MS Dhoni’s fifty in 4th ODI slowest by an Indian since June 2001

MS Dhoni could not help Virat Kohli-led India cross the finish line as Jason Holder-led West India sealed 11-run win. (Photo: AP)
 

US President Donald Trump is a cartoon, says Argentina football legend Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona isn't a big admirer of Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Childhood coach scolded Smriti Mandhana ‘for trying to copy’ Kumar Sangakkara

Smriti Mandhana often had the habit of copying the style of Sri Lanka's legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara in her younger days. (Photo: AP/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US, Japan 'united' on pressuring North Korea: White House

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US lifts laptop ban for Etihad flights leaving from Abu Dhabi

Washington has promised to lift its March ban affecting the 10 airports when airliners adhere to additional security measures. (Photo: Etihad Airways UK)

Train cars derail in Washington; minor injuries reported

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a train derailment near Chambers Bay on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Tacoma, Wash. There appear to be only minor injuries from the waterfront derailment of the Amtrak Cascades train near the town of Steilacoom, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The train runs between Vancouver, Canada, and Eugene-Springfield, Oregon. (Photo: AP)

In video tweet, Donald Trump knocks down, beats up 'CNN'

US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Video: US man assaults pregnant girlfriend; sentenced to 8 yrs in prison

26-year-old Shatory Irving was three months pregnant at the time of the assault and was brutally attacked by Woody. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham