Video: United flight engine erupts into flames at Denver airport; passengers flee

Denver: Minutes after landing at Denver International airport, the left engine of United flight 5869 burst into flames as passengers fled on the runway.

According to a Daily Mail report, passengers were evacuated on the runway and no injuries were reported as fire spilled onto the tarmac before the plane was doused with water.

The United flight, which took off from Aspen, Colorado at 1:31 pm landed approximately an hour later in Denver at around 2:21 pm. There were 59 passengers on board.

Passengers on board tweeted about the incident and also posted photographs on social media.

One of the passenger, @raiyansyed wrote “Quick and immediate response. First responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe.”

Similarly, another passenger Rabia Chaudary wrote, “Everyone is safe though shook. All our stuff is on the plane. Waiting for diaper bag, stroller, ID, all my personal items. (Sic)”

United Airways spokesperson said the plane 'experienced engine issues' after landing.

Denver International Airport tweeted, 'Arriving SkyWest flight 5869 was reported on fire, all passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. Denver Fire is on scene assessing.'

The Denver International Airport said an investigation was ongoing and that all other flights were operating as scheduled.