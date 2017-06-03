World, America

US carriers in Sea of Japan in show of force to N Korea

AFP
Published Jun 3, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 10:46 am IST
A US official said, the 2 carriers were deployed as a strong message to convey that provocative behaviour of N Korea will not go unanswered.
USS Ronald Reagan (bottom) and USS Carl Vinson (right top) in the Sea of Japan. (Photo: AP)
 USS Ronald Reagan (bottom) and USS Carl Vinson (right top) in the Sea of Japan. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Two US aircraft carriers and their escort vessels carried out naval maneuver in the Sea of Japan this week in a show of force directed at North Korea, a US official said on Saturday.

The USS Carl Vinson and the USS Ronald Reagan led the three-day exercises that ended on Friday, with a total of a dozen US ships participating along with two Japanese vessels.

The exercise came as tensions in the region have risen following a series of missile tests by North Korea that underscored its efforts to develop long-range, potentially nuclear strike capabilities.

The two carriers were deployed to the area as "a strong message that the provocative behavior of North Korea doesn't go without an answer from us," said the official.

At the same time, the Navy stressed it was a regular training operation.

"Operating two carrier strike groups in the Western Pacific provides unique training opportunities for our forces and provides combatant commanders with significant operational flexibility should these forces be called upon in response to regional situations," they said in a statement.

After the exercise, the Carl Vinson was heading back to its home port in San Diego, California while the Japan-based Ronald Reagan was to remain in the region.

The US has stepped up its muscle-flexing in recent months in response to what it sees as aggressive shows of strength by North Korea.

Pyongyang's more recent ballistic missile tests were answered on Tuesday by a US test of its system to defend against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The test was the first time that a ground-based interceptor rocket was launched from California and smashed into a dummy ICBM fired from the western Pacific, destroying it.

As part of ramping up pressure on North Korea, Washington on Thursday presented a draft of UN Security Council resolution that would impose new sanctions on Pyongyang and condemn ‘in the strongest terms’ its recent tests.

Separately the US treasury also hit a number of North Korean firms and two Russian companies trading with the country with economic sanctions.

Tags: uss carl vinson, uss ronald reagan, ballistic missile, un security council resolution
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 points table and groups

Hosts England, under Eoin Morgan, alongside Virat Kohli's India and AB de Villiers-led South Africa are frontrunners to reach semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: ICC)
 

Watch: Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha learning to clap is an adorable sight

Screengrabs from the video.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli row clouds India-Pakistan opener

The build-up to what is arguably cricket's most anticipated fixture – India vs Pakistan encounter – has been dominated by reports of a falling out between India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 5 will be smaller and thinner than OnePlus 3T, new teaser suggests

Teaser image of OnePlus 5 smartphone (Photo: Twitter/OnePlus)
 

5 great India-Pakistan ODI clashes ahead of ICC Champions Trophy encounter

Title-holders India begin their quest to retain the Champions Trophy when they face arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Have not applied my mind on Ramachandra Guha's suggestion: Javagal Srinath

Ramchandra Guha, who has tendered his resignation in Supreme Court, in a letter to Vinod Rai has suggested Javagal Srinath's name as his replacement. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump insists on travel ban on 6 Muslim nations

Muslims pray on the Fifth Avenue after Iftar, breaking fast during their holy month of Ramzan during a demonstration to protest US President Donald Trumps stand on Muslim and immigrants, near the Trump Tower in New York recently. (Photo: AFP)

Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify on Russian 'meddling' in US election on Thursday

Former FBI Director James Comey (Photo: AP)

Trump to keep US embassy in Israel intead of Jerusalem for now: official

The White House insisted the decision - sure to disappoint Israel’s US supporters - did not mean that Trump was abandoning the goal of eventually shifting the embassy to Jerusalem. (Photo: File)

Justin Trudeau calls Trump to say climate decision a 'disappointment'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: AP)

US: Indian-American Ananya Vinay wins Scripps National Spelling Bee contest

Ananya is the 13th consecutive Indian-American to win the bee and the 18th of the past 22 winners with Indian heritage, a run that began in 1999 with Nupur Lala's victory. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham