World, America

Hate crime: US man beats Asian, screams 'We are White Power'

PTI
Published May 3, 2017, 4:13 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 4:25 pm IST
'Go back to your country! What are you doing here?,' he said to the asian man.
Witnesses to the beatdown alerted a nearby New York Police Department transit cop. (Representational Image)
 Witnesses to the beatdown alerted a nearby New York Police Department transit cop. (Representational Image)

New York:  A 48-year-old man in the United States has been charged with hate crime after he pummeled an Asian man in the face screaming 'We are white power', 'Go back to your country! What are you doing here?', police said today.
Steven Zatorski, stormed up to the 30-year-old victim on Third Avenue in New York and started kicking him on Monday, police said.

"Go back to your country! What are you doing here?", Zatorski, who lives in a million-dollar condominium in the Flatiron District, screamed at him, police was quoted as saying by the New York Daily.

"We are white power," Zatorski shouted as he punched the victim in the face," according to police. The two had not spoken before Zatorski attacked, they said.

Witnesses to the beatdown alerted a nearby New York Police Department transit cop, who arrested the alleged attacker. He was charged with assault as a hate crime and was being held at Rikers Island on USD 5,000 bail, according to court records. The victim was treated at the scene.

The incidents of hate crimes and harassment around the country have increased since the election of President Donald Trump. As many as 140 incidents of hate violence and 67 instances of xenophobic political rhetoric have been reported in the US against the South-Asian community during the 2016 election cycle, a report by South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), a leading national South Asian American advocacy organisation, had said.

Tags: hate crimes, us, white, new york, asian

Entertainment Gallery

Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran and Jayam Ravi kicked off the 2017 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran, Jayam Ravi kick off SIIMA 2017 in Abu Dhabi
'Meri Pyaari Bindu' leads Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Parineeti, Ayushmann, groove together on Nach Baliye
Bollywood stars stepped out for professional and personal reasons on Monday and were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina takes family out for lunch, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ileana get snapped
Maharashtra Day was celebrated on Monday and Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lent their support to separate events in Mumbai on the occasion. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maharashtra Day: Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lend support to initiatives
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at a prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai in memory of Sonam Kapoor's grandmother Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani, who passed away on 29 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Arjun, other stars attend prayer meet for Sonam's grandmother
Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha launched yesteryear actress Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha unveil Asha Parekh's book in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Check out Jelly, world’s smallest Android phone with Nougat

A Kickstarter project involves building a mini-sized phone that runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports 4G network.
 

Extended Reality (XR) encompasses real and virtual combined environments

Extended reality (XR) is a term referring to all real and virtual environments combined. (image courtesy: LandscapeAR)
 

Chinese groom hires fake friends and family to attend wedding

The bride Xiao Liu found out that the guests which were over 200 were cab drivers and broke college students who were paid between 9 – 11 pounds to act like his friends. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Father puts baby to sleep just by chanting 'om'

Parenting done right (Photo: Facebook)
 

Apple is "underpenetrated" in India: CEO Tim Cook

(Photo AP)
 

Windows 10 S has an 'Edge' over browsing

If you want to use an EXE application as a Windows 10 S user, you will have the option to upgrade to a full version of Windows
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

White House welcomes Infosys decision to hire 10,000 Americans

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump admin pledges to act on hate crimes against Hindu, Sikh communities

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Hillary Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia, herself for 2016 loss

Hillary Clinton (FIle Photo)

Trump, Putin had 'good' talk about ending Syria war: White House

US President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladmir Putin (Photo: AP)

US needs 'good shutdown' in September to fix mess: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham