World, America

US ambassador Nikki Haley says 'no love' in dealings with Russia

AP
Published Apr 3, 2017, 8:02 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 8:02 am IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied his country meddled in the 2016 contest between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (Photo: AP)
 US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (Photo: AP)

Washington: The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says there's no question Russia was involved in the US presidential election and insists President Donald Trump would fully support strong action against the Kremlin once investigations are complete.

Speaking in television interviews broadcast Sunday, Nikki Haley contended there is no contradiction between her tough stance and Trump's repeated public statements seeking to minimize Russia's role. She said Trump "has not once" told her to stop "beating up on Russia."

She joins Defense Secretary James Mattis as Trump administration officials who have forcefully called out Russia for its actions during the 2016 US campaign.
"We don't want any country involved in our elections, ever," Haley said. "We need to be very strong on that."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied his country meddled in the 2016 contest between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. While Trump himself has said he believes Russian operatives hacked Democratic Party emails during the election, he has repeatedly lambasted as "fake news" any suggestion that he or his staff had connections to Russia.

Trump continued his attacks over the weekend, tweeting: "It is the same Fake News Media that said there is 'no path to victory for Trump' that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!"

He added on Sunday: "The real story turns out to be SURVEILLANCE and LEAKING! Find the leakers."

U.S. intelligence agencies report that Russia tried to help Trump's campaign effort. The FBI as well as congressional committees are investigating whether the Russian government coordinated with Trump associates during the campaign.

The White House is also trying to quell a firestorm over its behind-the-scenes role in helping the Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, view secret intelligence reports that he says pointed to inappropriate leaking.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel, went to the White House on Friday to view materials that he said were "precisely the same." He declined on Sunday to describe the contents, but criticized the unorthodox disclosure to Nunes, suggesting that the material was more likely an "effort to deflect attention" and "create a cloud through which the public cannot see."

"Whenever they see the president use the word 'fake,' it should set off alarm bells," Schiff said. "I think that's really what going on here."

Trump as president persuaded Haley to leave the governorship of South Carolina to represent the U.S. at the United Nations. She said she was "beating up on Russia" over issues such as its actions in Crimea and its dispute with Ukraine.

When asked if she believes Trump should publicly take a harder Russia stance, she said: "Of course, he's got a lot of things he's doing."

"There's no love or anything going on with Russia right now," Haley said. "They get that we're getting our strength back, that we're getting our voice back and that we're starting to lead again, and, honestly, at the United Nations, that's the No. 1 comment I get is that they're just so happy to see the United States lead again."

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who chairs the Armed Services Committee, said it was indisputable that Russia attempted to influence the U.S. election, reiterating his call for a special select committee.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he didn't think another review was necessary, citing the bipartisan work from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"I think they clearly laid out that they're going wherever the facts take them," McConnell said, referring to Republican chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the panel. "We don't need yet another investigation. We know the FBI is looking at it from their perspective."

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, said Russia was not worried about what any U.S. investigation might reveal. "We insist that any blaming that Russia could have been interfering in domestic affairs of the United States is slander," he said.

Haley, Peskov and McCain appeared on ABC's "This Week," Haley also was on CBS' "Face the Nation," Schiff spoke on CNN's "State of the Union," and McConnell appeared on "Fox News Sunday" and NBC's "Meet The Press."

Tags: us ambassador, united nations, nikki haley

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: North eastern girl's witty take on being stereotyped in North India

Miss Imsong hits out at stereotypes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Gupta takes 'Karma' jibe at SRK, deletes tweet after getting trolled

Sanjay Gupta had questioned why Shah Rukh wanted to restrict his own film's business during the 'Raees' versus 'Kaabil' clash.
 

Video: Deadly snake's bid to eat porcupine leaves it squirming in pain

The video is too painful to watch (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's availability to be assessed in second week of April

The BCCI said Virat Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the shoulder injury sustained during the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Pop artist James Rosenquist dies aged 83

Pop artist James Rosenquist

America quietly expanding wars

USA President Donald Trump

US urges China to take 'action' against North Korea’s nuclear weapons program

Haley emphasized that at the Florida summit 'the most important conversation will be how we're going to be dealing with the non-proliferation of North Korea'. (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ activists protest outside Ivanka Trump’s house against climate change order

President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham