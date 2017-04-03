World, America

Donald Trump hails European Union for 'good job' uniting in Brexit era

AFP
Published Apr 3, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Trump lauded the EU for adopting "a different spirit for holding together" in recent months.
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)
 US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

London: US President Donald Trump praised the European Union (EU) for doing "a very good job" in uniting after Britain's decision to quit the bloc, in a Financial Times interview published on Sunday.

"I would have thought when it happened that more (countries) would follow, but I really think the European Union is getting their act together," Trump said of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The US president praised the bloc for doing "a very good job in bringing it back together" since the shock referendum result in June.

He lauded the EU for adopting "a different spirit for holding together" in recent months.

Trump's comments are a departure from his prediction in January that "other countries will leave" the bloc following Brexit, which he then described as a "great thing".

His remarks in a joint interview to The Times and Bild newspapers came ahead of his inauguration, sparking an angry reaction among European leaders.

The EU "has no need for outside advice", French President Francois Hollande said bluntly, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the time told reporters "We Europeans have our fate in our own hands".

'A great deal'
Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump claimed Brexit would be positive for both sides of the negotiating table.

"I actually think it is going to be a great deal for UK, and I think it is going to be really, really good also for the European Union," he was quoted as saying.

Trump was joined on the presidential campaign by Nigel Farage, a key player in the Brexit referendum who urged US voters last year to side with the anti-establishment candidate.

Britain last Wednesday initiated the process for quitting the EU, a move that prompted a more formal response from the White House.

"We respect the will of the British electorate and her majesty's government in taking steps of departing the European Union. ... Whatever future the UK-EU relationship looks like, we want the UK to remain a strong leader in Europe," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Bitter feelings nonetheless linger between Washington and Brussels, captured on Thursday when European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker joked he was ready to encourage US independence movements if Trump failed to tone down his Brexit support.

"The newly elected president is delighted to see Britain leave" the European Union, Juncker said in Malta.

"If he carries on, I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas,'" he said in German at a congress of the European People's Party (EPP).

Tags: donald trump, european union, brexit, world news

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's once owned old Ferrari sells at auction for record $270,000

A Ferrari F430 owned by US president Donald J Trump in 2007 is exhibited by Autcions America in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: North eastern girl's witty take on being stereotyped in North India

Miss Imsong hits out at stereotypes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Gupta takes 'Karma' jibe at SRK, deletes tweet after getting trolled

Sanjay Gupta had questioned why Shah Rukh wanted to restrict his own film's business during the 'Raees' versus 'Kaabil' clash.
 

Video: Deadly snake's bid to eat porcupine leaves it squirming in pain

The video is too painful to watch (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump once owned old Ferrari sells at auction for record $270,000

A Ferrari F430 owned by US president Donald J Trump in 2007 is exhibited by Autcions America in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: AFP)

US man pleads guilty to striking, killing renowned Australian satirist

The victim ran a satirical news column for Crikey, an online magazine

US ambassador Nikki Haley says 'no love' in dealings with Russia

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (Photo: AP)

US will act alone against N Korea if you are not tough: Trump to China

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Pop artist James Rosenquist dies aged 83

Pop artist James Rosenquist
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham